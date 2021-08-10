Demands for CNN’s Chris Cuomo to resign are ringing louder Tuesday after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his own resignation.

The two brothers had conspired to exonerate Andrew from allegations of sexual misconduct before an investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) tweeted, “Gov. Cuomo has resigned, and CNN Cuomo should be next in line. Harassment should never be tolerated, and covering up the deaths of thousands of senior citizens can NOT be forgotten.”

Nicholas Fondacaro tweeted, “Now with the elder Cuomo gone, @CNN needs to fire @ChrisCuomo. He worked hard to enable his brother’s predatory behavior both in private as one his closest advisers and on-air via his show.”

MSNBC opinion columnist Laura Bassett called for Cuomo to “resign from covering politics or be fired.”

“Chris is probably now prime time poison, so it would behoove CNN to remove him from the air at least temporarily, and then find another role for him in the future, if he comes back at all,” DePaul University professor Jeffrey McCall said. “CNN made a huge miscalculation in assuming this controversy with Chris Cuomo would just fade away. Now CNN is making things worse by failing… to discipline Chris.”

“At this point, CNN has to do SOMETHING with Chris Cuomo,” Daily Beast editor Justin Baragona tweeted, which is now deleted. “This is multiple times he’s left the network with egg on its face over his flouting of journalistic ethics. And now he’s outright lied about advising his brother while serving as a CNN anchor.”

Others took shots at CNN and Chris Cuomo for being apparently complicit in the governors meltdown. “Never forget that CNN was a mouthpiece for disgraced Governor Cuomo & gave him airtime, instead of holding him accountable,” Scott Presler tweeted.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted, “How long till @cnn launches their new prime-time show Cuomo & Cuomo?”

“It has to be at least a little awkward at the CNN offices today, no?” Andy Andros tweeted.

The Washington Post criticized CNN Monday for violating journalistic standards: “Here’s what CNN’s Chris Cuomo has done over the past weeks and months: failed to maintain the most basic of journalistic principles, which are independence, fairness and impartiality.”