Conservative radio legend and New York Times best-selling author Michael Savage offered his insights on President Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Monday.

The following transcript has been edited for length.

BREITBART NEWS: Dr. Savage, let’s drive into the interview with a big and broad question: What’s your overarching analysis of Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan in recent weeks? MICHAEL SAVAGE: I don’t think I can add to what’s already been said and written about [Biden], this imposter, this failure, this bum, this mook, this faker who has gotten people killed. I am so incensed and outraged about what I am watching. Not only because of the deaths and destruction that have occurred thus far, but because what is coming will be far worse. Today we read that Biden’s friends, the Taliban, who he has entrusted with airport security [in Kabul], take an elderly folk musician and shot him in front of his family because music is not permitted, according to the Quran. This is terror’s greatest victory in my lifetime and it’s directly tied to Biden. It’s his biggest blunder. And to make it worse, look at the sad performance of [Biden officials] like [Pentagon press secretary] John Kirby and [White House press secretary] Jen Psaki putting on the lies, trying to gloss over the failures. All the world can see they are lying and smirking through it. These kids remind me of the kids who cheated in school and ended up running the government. They’re absolutely incapable of it. Look at the tanks and weapons left behind. I thought any other government would have dissolved after the suicide bombing killing 13 U.S. service members and many Afghans. First, our hologram Biden was in hiding, then he came out and was clutching his cheat sheets during a press conference when being asked a question. He was leaning his head forward as if he was overwhelmed by it all. I’ve said Trump defeated ISIS and Biden brought them back to life. ISIS and the Taliban are two of the same sides of evil. It’s good cop, bad cop. Trump and the Russian air force ran ISIS out, which ran rampant under Obama. ISIS was locked up at Bagram Air Force Base and were released by the Taliban under Biden. On top of this, Biden has weakened the military overseen by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley — a proponent of Critical Race Theory. They’re pushing woke ideology instead of military readiness. They were looking for white supremacists while Afghanistan blew up in their faces. And just the other day, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller blasted the military’s leadership. He should replace Milley. Instead he was fired and his pension denied. Then we hear a U.S. drone killed two ISIS planners with no names released. Why not identify them? To me, this feels like when [then-President Bill Clinton] bombed the aspirin factory in Sudan in retaliation for the attacks on its embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. Now they have Taliban death squads, Al Isha, using U.S. scanners and biometric databases to identify Afghans who worked with the U.S. or NATO, just like a Nazi unit out of Hitler’s Germany, and executing and torturing them. The left, of course, is blaming Trump as part of their message, which is ludicrous. Trump wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan and had a strategy that didn’t include giving up Bagram Air Force Base. It will get a lot worse tomorrow when we withdraw for good. That’s when the slaughter and rapes will begin in earnest.