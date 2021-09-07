Podcast host Joe Rogan took a shot at CNN this week for “making s*** up” about him following his speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

Last week, Joe Rogan ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media when he told his millions of followers that he recently contracted coronavirus and felt “pretty good” after several days of using alternative medical treatments, from ivermectin to monoclonal antibodies.

So, I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary, I had a headache, and I felt just rundown. And just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. So, I got up in the morning, got tested, and it turns out I got Covid. So, we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it. All kinds of meds: monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-Pack, Prednisone, everything. I also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip. I did that three days in a row.

Rogan claimed he had only one “bad day” but felt “pretty good” three days later.

“Here we are on Wednesday and I feel great,” he concluded. “I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked. But Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday and today I feel good. I actually feel pretty f***ing good.”

Media figures were especially critical of the fact that Rogan took ivermectin – a popular but still-unproven alternative treatment for the virus – falsely accusing him of taking a horse dewormer medicine.

Speaking with stand-up comedian Tom Segura on Tuesday, Rogan wondered aloud if he could sue CNN for spreading lies about him:

Do I have to sue CNN? They’re making s*** up — they keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company — they won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings, and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.

“If the Internet is saying it, who cares? But CNN is saying it,” he added.

Rogan could have been referring to a segment on CNN last week where medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner accused him of spreading a “crazy jumble” of folk remedies to combat the coronavirus:

He’s promoting kind of a crazy jumble of, you know, sort of folk remedies and internet-prescribed drugs. It’s, again, dangerous now. He should have more sense after encountering the disease. And again, I hope he does well and gets well quickly. He’s not helping matters when he promotes this sort of nonsense therapeutic mix.

Though Rogan took the drug Ivermectin, its efficacy when treating coronavirus has been strongly disputed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). People looking to take it as an alternative should consult with their doctors first.