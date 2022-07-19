“It’s too early to say whether Biden is a great or even good president,” Bacon Jr. claimed. “But most Americans aren’t getting a fair look at that question. Instead of telling us whether Biden is effective, the media has focused on showing that it is not too biased toward Democrats.”

The op-ed comes as Gallup polling shows only 16 percent have “quite a lot” of confidence in newspapers and 11 percent in news on television. Both mediums have lost five points of confidence in one year since Biden assumed office.

