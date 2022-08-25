President Joe Biden’s decision to transfer student debt to taxpayers is likely an inflationary, expensive mistake that will leave “American taxpayers footing the bill,” the Washington Post’s Editorial Board wrote Wednesday.

Citing a study by the American Enterprise Institute published in 2019, WaPo opposed Biden’s decision to transfer student debt because the greatest beneficiaries will be from high-income families. The paper also said the decision will fuel 40-year-high inflation.

“[S]tudents from high-income and low-income families were just as likely to take on debt for their first year in an undergraduate program — and students from high-income families borrowed the largest amounts,” the paper said about the study.

Transferring student loans “is regressive” and “takes money from the broader tax base, mostly made up of workers who did not go to college, to subsidize the education debt of people with valuable degrees,” WaPo continued. “Though Mr. Biden’s plan includes an income cap, the threshold does not reflect need or earnings potential, meaning white-collar professionals with high future salaries stand to benefit.”

WH cannot say how much the student loan forgiveness plan will cost and cannot say how it will be paid for but argues the value is worth the costs — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 25, 2022