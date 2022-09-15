Nolte: Don Lemon Loses Primetime Slot to Co-host Failed ‘New Day’

CNN’s Don Lemon — a far-left propagandist who spreads violence and conspiracy theories — has just lost not one but two of the most coveted timeslots in cable news. Don Lemon Tonight, which aired from 10 p.m. to midnight eastern time, will be canceled sometime next month.

Lemon, who has been credibly accused of sexual misconduct, will move to the dead zone of New Day, CNN’s failed morning show and one of the rare CNNLOL programs to earn lower ratings than Don Lemon Tonight.

What this means is that current New Day hosts — the insufferable Briana Keiler and John Berman — are gone. Unfortunately, they are not gone-gone.

According to the far-left New York Times, these two unappealing losers, who couldn’t even attract 500,000 total viewers, “will get different roles at the network.”

If CNNLOL were a meritocracy, those different roles would require a broom and hair net.

Joining Lemon at his new perch of early morning obscurity will be fellow leftists Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins. You know, this Poppy Harlow. This Kaitlin Collins. What a trio of oh-so-hard-hitting, charismatic, trustworthy anchors we have here! Why, if Don Lemon can bring his Don Lemon Tonight viewers to New Day, the ratings will … not go up at all.

Who does CNN chief Chris Licht think he’s fooling?

Licht makes a big deal about how CNN will become more professional, less partisan, and stick to straight news under my watch — harrumph, harrumph, harrumph — and then moves the deck chairs around the Titanic.

Even after moving that deck chair, Licht released this howler of a statement…

“This demonstrates our commitment to the morning and how important it is to me,” Licht told the New York Times. “The show will set the tone of the entire day, and it will set the tone for the news organization.”

So Mr. Serious News President wants Don “Antifa-loving, Red State-hating, serial-lying” Lemon to “set the tone for the entire day?”

For once, I believe Licht. That’s exactly what he wants, which tells you everything you need to know about his true intentions.

Or does Don Lemon lie less frequently in the morning?

No news organization concerned with its public credibility holds on to a Don Lemon or Jake Tapper or John Berman or Briana Keiler or Alisyn Camerota, or, lol, Jim Acosta.

I can’t even remember the last time CNN broke a big story —I mean a big story that wasn’t later debunked as a left-wing hoax.

