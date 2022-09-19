Nolte: Don Lemon Spreads Fake News — ‘I Was Not Demoted’

CNN’s Don Lemon — a far-left propagandist who spreads violence and conspiracy theories — just announced his recent demotion by doing what he always does: spreading fake news.

Lemon has just lost, not one, but two — two! — primetime, weekday hours, and he’s claiming that’s not a demotion.

Don Lemon will go from being the sole anchor of two — two! — primetime, weekday hours to co-hosting CNN’s failed morning show New Day with two others, and he’s claiming this is not a demotion.

It’s almost as if credibly-accused sexual assaulter Don Lemon can’t not lie.

I was presented with an opportunity that I can’t pass up at this network. We have a new boss who is a morning show empresario, and he wants a morning show that will kick off the editorial direction of the network every single day. And I’m honored that he asked me do it. For all of those out there who are saying – “oh, he moved me without my –” he asked me and I said yes. I could have said “no, this is my show, I have a contract for this show.” I decided I would take him up on that and take this journey with him. By the way, this is not someone moving me and this is not someone saying, “you must move to the right Don Lemon, you must not give so much of your perspective.” None of that has happened, all of that is fodder for Twitter, which is not real. So, stop it. I was not demoted, none of that. This is an opportunity. This is a promotion.

Will you look at that… According to Don Lemon, who we should be calling Done Lemon, losing two — two! — solo, weekday, primetime hours is a promotion. Going from hosting your own show to splitting hosting duties with two others is a promotion. Moving from primetime to the morning dead zone on a failed morning show is a promotion.

Listen, I do not expect Don Lemon to admit he’s been demoted. That would be humiliating. But the alternative is not to lie. The alternative is to say nothing. But Lemon would prefer to lie because deceiving people is what he does. He sucks at it. No one’s fooled by this clown. But it is what he does.

I do appreciate him telling this particular truth:

By the way, this is not someone moving me and this is not someone saying, “you must move to the right Don Lemon, you must not give so much of your perspective.”

Thank you, Don. Even though you are contradicting your new boss, Chris Licht, who has promised CNN will get out of the left-wing opinion business; it’s nice to have you admit Licht is lying and nothing, nothing at CNNLOL will change.

I mean, we already knew that. But it’s refreshing to hear someone say it out loud, even if it comes from a loser who co-hosts a basement-rating morning show that’s lucky to attract 500,000 viewers.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.