CBS News, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads lies and conspiracy theories, is deliberately deceiving its readers about the reported motive behind the hit-and-run murder of an 18-year-old North Dakota man.

In the immediate wake of His Fraudulency Joe Biden declaring 65 million Trump supporters threats to America, 41-year-old Shannon Brandt deliberately ran down teenager Cayler Ellingson over a “political argument,” according to police reports. Police add that on the 911 call, Brandt accused the teenager of being “part of a Republican extremist group and [Brandt claimed] that he was afraid they were ‘coming to get him.'”

According to Ellingson’s mother, her son called her that night and asked if she knew who Brandt was. She did. Ellingson’s mother says her son called back later and said “he” or “they” were chasing him. After that, she wasn’t able to reach her son.

What makes this story a story is the alleged political motive, is the police reporting that this young man was run down for no other sin than being a Republican.

Because CBS finds that information inconvenient to the false narrative that only Trump supporters are violent threats to democracy, CBS chose to deceive its readers by not revealing the reported motive, which, per the police, was stated by the alleged murderer.

“North Dakota driver charged with fatally striking teenager says he purposely hit the teen after a political argument,” reads the CBS headline. Oh, okay … Please tell me more, CBS News. But wouldn’t you know it, nowhere does the story mention that the alleged murderer believed his victim was a dangerous Republican and a threat to him.

What’s more, it’s pretty obvious CBS wants its readers to believe the victim was a young Democrat and the alleged murderer a middle-aged MAGA-deplorable. Why else mention a political motive while hiding the only details that matter?

You see, over at CBS, the fascist government’s chosen narrative comes before journalism. To scapegoat Trump voters for the Democrat party’s serial failures, Biden’s Media Brownshirts have been dry-humping the mostly-peaceful January 6 protest for nearly two years.

Meanwhile.

The terrorists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa burned and looted a countless number of Democrat-run cities. Some two dozen pregnancy centers have been fire-bombed and vandalized. And then, just days after Biden told the world Republicans are a clear and present danger, we have the report of a man running down a teenage Republican.

When facts are inconvenient to bigots, bigots hide the facts.

Only morons get their news from CBS.

How desperate is CBS to hide the truth from its readers? Check out CBS‘s version:

Capt. Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which helped investigate the death, said the political argument claim by Brandt has not been substantiated because the investigation is still ongoing and more witnesses need to be interviewed. The specific details of the alleged argument were not released.

Suddenly the Race Hoax Media is all cautious even after the alleged murderer is the one who made the claim his motive was based on politics. Good grief, the guy charged with running this poor kid down said he did it because Ellingson was a Republican, and CBS News is pretending that not reporting this pertinent fact is responsible journalism.

Gee, suddenly the Race Hoax Media is being careful about reporting motive…

Well, I’m sure CBS is thrilled to know that the alleged murderer has been released on bond and is, therefore, free to allegedly run down another allegedly young and allegedly dangerous Republican.

One down, 64,999,999 to go, amirite CBS?

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.