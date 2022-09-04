Joe Biden Trashes ‘MAGA Agenda’ as ‘Extremism that Threatens Very Foundations of Our Republic’

President Joe Biden took to social media on Sunday to trash what he called the “MAGA agenda,” dismissing it and those Republicans who follow it as threats to the very fabric of America.

He sneered on Twitter: “The MAGA agenda represents an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic. It doesn’t respect our Constitution. It doesn’t believe in the rule of law. And it doesn’t recognise the will of the people.”

Biden’s attack on Republicans follows the theme set last Thursday night when he called on Americans to “stop” MAGA Republicans, whom he consistently maligned as a dark force assailing democracy in his “Soul of the Nation” prime-time speech.

As Breitbart News reported the president said on that occasion, after portraying MAGA Republicans as direct threats to American democracy, lawbreakers have no place in the America he wants to build for tomorrow.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” he said. “They do not believe in the rule of law, they do not believe in the rule of law, they do not recognize the will of the people.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” he added. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.”

Later, Biden encouraged Americans to fight against this dark and wicked ideology, characterizing MAGA Republicans as a minority, even though 70 million people voted for Donald Trump.