The Democrat media complex has tried to incriminate conservatives for the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi.

“We know that Nancy Pelosi has attracted the ire, the frustration, and the anger of the political right for many, many years,” CNN’s senior law enforcement analyst, Andrew McCabe, claimed during a recent interview.

On Friday, Chief Bill Scott of the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) identified the suspect in the attack on Pelosi’s husband as 42-year-old David DePape, according to Breitbart News.

Officers were dispatched that morning to the couple’s home for a well-being check and found a man and Paul Pelosi, according to Scott.

“Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it. Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency back up, and rendered medical aid,” he continued.

It has since been reported that DePape, who is accused of breaking into the home, was wearing only underwear when officials arrived and left a manifesto promoting conspiracy theories.

CNN interviewed two of the man’s former acquaintances who later cut off communication with the suspect because of his disturbing behavior.

Linda Schneider said DePape was living in a storage unit in Berkeley when they met, but she later cut ties with him because of “really disturbing” emails in which he came across as “a megalomaniac and so out of touch with reality.”

Meanwhile, leftist news outlets used information about the attack on Paul Pelosi to highlight the January 6 riot in the days before voters head to the polls for the midterm elections, according to Breitbart News:

“These conspiracies already produced violence on January 6, and so it’s no surprise that would only continue,” one CNN senior political correspondent claimed.