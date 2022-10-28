David DePape, the suspect who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, was wearing only underwear when authorities arrived on the scene and left a manifesto that promoted conspiracy theories, according to reports.

DePape “was in his underwear when police arrived,” according to KTVU investigative reporter Evan Sernoffsky.” Sernoffsky also reported that authorities found DePape’s manifesto on social media, where he wrote about conspiracy theories and had a list of other targeted politicians.

Update on Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect David DePape was in his underwear when police arrived, authorities have found a manifesto on social media involving conspiracy theories, anti-gov COVID beliefs. He also had list of other politicians he planned to target, sources tell me @KTVU — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) October 28, 2022

CNN spoke with two of DePape’s former acquaintances, who eventually stopped talking to him due to his disturbing behavior.

Linda Schneider, who occasionally let DePape housesit roughly eight years ago, told CNN he was living in a storage unit in the Berkely area when they met. Schneider ultimately cut ties with DePape after she received “really disturbing” emails where he sounded like “a megalomaniac and so out of touch with reality.”

Schneider ended contact with DePape “because it seemed so dangerous,” and she said he would use “Biblical justification to do harm.”

Laura Hayes, who worked with DePape roughly a decade ago, claimed he would tell others that “he talks to angels and there will be a hard time coming.”

CNN also spoke with two of DePape’s family members, who confirmed that DePape is estranged from his family.

In 2013, DePape lived with nudist activist Gypsy Taub and her family of five, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. At that time, Taub hosted a talk show called Uncensored 9/11, where she appeared naked and promoted conspiracy theories about the September 11 terrorist attacks being “an inside job.”

DePape served as best man at Taub’s nude wedding outside of San Francisco City Hall in 2013.

DePape also posted on a WordPress blog promoting conspiracy theories about America’s “elites/ruling class,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

DePape also used his Facebook page last year to promote conspiracy theories about the January 6 Capitol Riots and the death of George Floyd, CNN reported.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.