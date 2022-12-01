The Associated Press has removed–without issuing a correction–its false claim in a November 19 article that President Joe Biden was not involved in the Biden family business after a Breitbart News fact check.

The AP’s Colleen Long’s article, entitled “House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority,” falsely claimed the elder Biden never spoke to his son about foreign business dealings. The article also falsely claimed that “nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise.”

“Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and there are no indications that the federal investigation involves the president,” the AP’s original version read on November 19.

Breitbart News fact checked the AP’s report as false on November 19:

VERDICT: FALSE. Republicans have submitted a recording of Joe Biden leaving a voicemail for Hunter Biden about a business deal with a Chinese energy company, along with whistleblowers who have stated Joe Biden was intimately involved in the Biden family business.

The AP has since revised its false statement to report Joe Biden’s claim that he never spoke with Hunter about the family business.

Along with its revision, the AP made another false statement, claiming there are “no indications” the federal probe into Hunter involved Joe Biden:

Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and there are no indications that the federal investigation involves the president.

Though the AP describes itself as “an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting,” it has failed once again to accurately divulge all the reported details of the federal probe investigating Hunter for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm.

According to the New York Post’s Miranda Devine and Bruce Golding, “A witness who testified before the Hunter Biden grand jury was asked to identify the ‘big guy’ in the first son’s planned deal with a Chinese energy conglomerate.”

Whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter’s business partners who twice met with Joe Biden to discuss a business deal in China with CEFC China Energy Co., has confirmed the “big guy” is Joe Biden.

The AP’s claim that “there are no indications that the federal investigation involves the president” is false.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit number one on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew to China aboard Air Force Two in 2013 before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.