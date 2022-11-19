CLAIM: The Associated Press claimed Saturday that Republicans have not put forward evidence that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter have “spoken” about the family’s foreign business dealings.

VERDICT: FALSE. Republicans have submitted a recording of Joe Biden leaving a voicemail for Hunter Biden about a business deal with a Chinese energy company, along with whistleblowers that have stated Joe Biden was intimately involved in the Biden family business.

On Saturday, the Associated Press falsely claimed: “Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, stated as early as 2020 that whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter’s business partners, twice met with Joe Biden to discuss a business deal in China with CEFC China Energy Co.

“I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski stated.

“An email found on Hunter’s laptop “outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co,” the New York Post reported about the CEFC energy deal. The proposed business venture, sent on March 13, 2017, included “10 held by H for the big guy?”

The CEFC deal was between Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party. Bobulinski confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.

Secondly, Joe Biden left a voicemail on Hunter’s phone about a New York Times story that was reporting on the CEFC deal in which Joe Biden noted, “I think you’re clear,” a reference to the family’s business deal. The voicemail directly contradicted Joe Biden’s statement in 2019 that he and his son had not spoken about the family’s business schemes.