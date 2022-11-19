CLAIM: The Associated Press claimed Saturday that Republicans have not put forward evidence that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter have “spoken” about the family’s foreign business dealings.
VERDICT: FALSE. Republicans have submitted a recording of Joe Biden leaving a voicemail for Hunter Biden about a business deal with a Chinese energy company, along with whistleblowers that have stated Joe Biden was intimately involved in the Biden family business.
On Saturday, the Associated Press falsely claimed: “Joe Biden has said he’s never spoken to his son about his foreign business, and nothing the Republicans have put forth suggests otherwise.”
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, stated as early as 2020 that whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter’s business partners, twice met with Joe Biden to discuss a business deal in China with CEFC China Energy Co.
“I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski stated.
“An email found on Hunter’s laptop “outlined the proposed percentage distribution of equity in a company created for a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co,” the New York Post reported about the CEFC energy deal. The proposed business venture, sent on March 13, 2017, included “10 held by H for the big guy?”
The CEFC deal was between Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party. Bobulinski confirmed “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.
Secondly, Joe Biden left a voicemail on Hunter’s phone about a New York Times story that was reporting on the CEFC deal in which Joe Biden noted, “I think you’re clear,” a reference to the family’s business deal. The voicemail directly contradicted Joe Biden’s statement in 2019 that he and his son had not spoken about the family’s business schemes.
“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Joe Biden said in the audio recording.
“I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” the message concluded.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third highest ranking House Republican, told the New York Post the voicemail “is just the tip of the iceberg” regarding the evidence against the “Biden Crime Family.”
“Joe Biden said he ‘never spoke’ with Hunter about his business dealings. That is simply not true. We need to know what Joe Biden knew and when he knew it,” Stefanik said.
“This voicemail is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the evidence mounting against the Biden Crime Family. When Republicans take back Congress, we will use our congressional power of oversight to uncover the truth for every American as a matter of national security,” she added.
Thirdly, in 2015, the day after Joe Biden dined with Hunter’s Ukrainian foreign business partners, one of them emailed Hunter his thanks for the “opportunity to meet your father.” The Post reported:
The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.
“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.
An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.
In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’ investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.
