Nolte: Far-left Washington Post Has Lost 500,000 Subscribers

The Washington Post, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and lies, has lost 500,000 of its subscribers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What had been a subscription base of around three million at the beginning of 2021 — the month former President Trump left office — has since plummeted by around 20 percent to just around 2.5 million subscribers.

This news comes on top of a New York Times report over the summer that said the Post is in serious financial trouble:

The organization is on track to lose money in 2022, after years of profitability, according to two people with knowledge of the company’s finances. The Post now has fewer than the three million paying digital subscribers that it had hailed internally near the end of 2020, according to several people at the organization. Digital ad revenue generated by The Post fell to roughly $70 million during the first half of the year, about 15 percent lower than in the first half of 2021, according to a recent internal financial document reviewed by The New York Times. Fred Ryan, the chief executive and publisher, in recent weeks has floated with newsroom leaders the possibility of cutting 100 positions, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions. The cuts, if they happen, could come through hiring freezes for open jobs or other ways. The newsroom now has about 1,000 people.

Well, this is what happens when you’re a bunch of scumbag liars.

You can ask CNN about that.

Did the Washington Post honestly believe it could do this…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly-Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

…and hold onto its customers?

After a while, even leftists get tired of paying for lies.

You can ask CNN+ about that.

This is why the Washington Post hates the free market and free expression in general. What Jeff Bezos has done to the Post since he purchased it in 2013 cannot thrive in a free market, in a market where outlets like Breitbart News and others hold it accountable by using the truth to expose its lies and McCarthyism.

The Washington Post needs censorship, centralized government, and a boot on the neck of anyone who challenges their dishonesty and fascist narratives to thrive.

The Post has been shrinking for more than a decade. Trump was only a temporary reprieve.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.