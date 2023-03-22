Nolte: CNN Primetime Demo Ratings Crash to 30-Year Low

CNN’s primetime 25-54 age demo ratings have hit a 30-year low of just 84,000… And that’s the good news for this far-left propaganda outlet that traffics in conspiracy theories and political violence.

During the week of March 13, only 383,000 total viewers tuned into CNN’s primetime hours.

How bad is that?

It’s so bad that CNN’s total day average of total viewers is higher than its primetime average: a pathetic 395,000 compared to that even more pathetic 383,000.

Yes, CNN’s primetime line-up is so off-putting more people are tuning into CNN during the day.

CNN’s total day demo viewership also hit a 30-year low with just 80,000.

Compared to this same week last year, CNN lost 62 percent of its primetime viewers, 70 percent of its primetime demo viewers, 49 percent of total day viewers, and 57 percent of total day demo viewers.

Yes, the American people have had enough of CNN:

CNN had a poor ratings week. In fact, the network averaged its smallest Adults 25-54 audience in primetime in roughly three decades (84,000 viewers). The network dropped four spots to No. 17 in total primetime viewers, drawing a 383,000 total viewer average. The network also dropped to No. 5 in total day viewing with a 395,000 viewer average. It’s rare for a cable news network to average more viewers in total day than in primetime, but that’s what happened this past week. CNN remained No. 33 in primetime Adults 25-54, posting the aforementioned 84,000 viewer average in the daypart. That’s tied with Paramount Network. The network fell three spots to No. 18 in the total day demo, averaging 80,000 viewers from the measurement this past week.

Here are the numbers for all three cable news outlets…

Total Primetime Viewers / Demo Viewers

Fox: 985 million – 219,000

985 million – 219,000 MSNBC: 105 million – 100,000

105 million – 100,000 CNNLOL: 383,000 – 84,000

Total Total Day Viewers / Demo Viewers

Fox: 286 million – 150,000

286 million – 150,000 MSNBC: 695,000 – 76,000

695,000 – 76,000 CNNLOL: 395,000 – 80,000

As I said last week, the bottom falling out of CNN is the only thing stopping far-left MSNBC’s dwindling ratings from becoming a weekly headline.

Fox News is attracting more than five times as many total primetime viewers as CNN. Five times! That is unprecedented.

An early preview of this week’s CNN ratings shows that the explosion of speculation around the arrest of former President Trump has done nothing to increase CNN’s dire ratings problems. CNN has been on a jihad against Trump for seven years now. You would think that the possibility of a conclusion to this narrative would draw tons of viewers. It has not.

On Monday, Anderson Cooper only drew 682,000 total viewers. Jake Tapper earned only 590,000. Don Lemon’s floundering CNN This Morning drew only 418,000.

The fake news chickens have finally come home to roost at CNNLOL.

