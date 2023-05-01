‘How Is This Ok?’: Auburn’s Bruce Pearl Blasts ABC News’ Decision to Cut RFK Jr. Vax Comments Out of Interview

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is calling out ABC News for their decision to edit the vaccine comments of Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a recent interview.

Pearl captioned a tweet from Fox News’ Jonathan Turley on Monday.

“How is this Ok? How can the media simply edit or censor what a candidate has said about a topic, in this case COVID, because ABC says that it’s dangerous or misinformation? Isn’t it our job to hear a candidate and determine that for ourselves?” Pearl asked.

ABC News reporter Linsey Davis cautioned viewers before the interview that RFK Jr. was “regularly distributing misinformation and disinformation about vaccines.”

“RFK Jr. is one of the biggest voices pushing anti-vaccine rhetoric, regularly distributing misinformation and disinformation about vaccines, which scientific and medical experts overwhelmingly say are safe and effective based on rigorous scientific studies,” Davis said. “But can a Kennedy break through in 2024? Will RFK Jr.’s controversial stances limit his appeal?”

The interview was long and wide-ranging. Davis pressed the Democrat candidate on his vaccine views specifically. Though, viewers wouldn’t be able to find out the full extent of RFK Jr.’s views on vaccines because ABC News announced that they edited parts of his “false claims.”

“We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines,” Davis said. “We’ve used our editorial judgment in not including extended portions of that exchange in our interview.”

ABC News cited the research of various organizations that dissented from RFK Jr.’s opinion on vaccines.

“Data shows that the COVID-19 vaccine has prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. He also made misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism. Research shows that vaccines and the ingredients used in the vaccines do not cause autism, including multiple studies involving more than a million children and major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the advocacy group Autism Speaks.”

Pearl began his coaching career at Milwaukee in 2001. He gained national notoriety while coaching the Tennessee Volunteers from 2005-2011. Pearl took the helm at Auburn in 2014 and has guided the Tigers to four NCAA tournament appearances.