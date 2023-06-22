For some three months, far-left CNN stopped fact-checking His Fraudulency, Joe Biden, and only because he is a Democrat.

Can you imagine a purported news outlet being this corrupt? I mean… THIS corrupt? It’s just brazen, in-your-face, shameless corruption now.

Obviously, during those 83 days, Joe Biden never said anything true. We know this because had he said something true, CNN (a left-wing propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence) would’ve dry-humped those Fact-Check: Trues until the end of time.

He is the most powerful (and dishonest) person in the world, and CNN is all: Nope, nope, not gonna fact-check him. He’s our guy. Not gonna fact-check a Democrat entering re-election, but we’re still gonna troll the MAGAtards by saying CNN is an unbiased, objective, down-the-middle, fact-based outlet.

The Washington Free Beacon (WFB) first noticed CNN’s new policy of not fact-checking Biden Wednesday. Not since March 30 had CNN fact-checked the president of the United States. And then, amazingly enough…

The day after WFB’s report was posted, CNN reversed its policy and fact-checked His Fraudulency. Naturally, because CNN is nothing if not a dishonest, basement-rated, election-meddling garbage fire, the outlet played dumb… What, who us? Gee, how weird to be called out by the MAGAtards for this awesome fact-check we just published…

By the way, that CNN propagandist author identifies in his Twitter bio as someone who is “Fact-checking the president.”

During the three months when CNN stopped fact-checking Biden, as WFB points out, Biden lied about reducing the deficit; he repeated his lies about his son dying in Iraq; he told a bunch of lies in his 2024 campaign speech… All he does is lie, which is why CNN stopped fact-checking him. The only people who lied more than Biden during those months were those who worked at CNN.

Oh, and it’s not as if CNNLOL stopped fact-checking. During those three months, CNN smeared Donald Trump and other Republicans as liars non-stop.

I understand why CNN operates the way it does. Evil is gonna evil. What I don’t understand is who the dead-enders are, the 500,000 or so people who still tune into CNN. What is it they enjoy? It can’t be the staff. Everyone on the CNN airwaves is a smug, humorless scold. It can’t be a desire to be informed. Are you kidding me? So what is it, habit? A desire to be misinformed? If those 500,000 enjoy being told only what they want to hear, there is MSNBC, which is superior to CNN in every way. On a pure production level, no one beats MSNBC, not even Fox News. MSNBC’s on-air talent is a little more likable.

Masochists. That has to be it. Those 500,000 who still tune into CNN do so to punish themselves. They probably watch CNN entirely naked, except for the ball gag.

CLAIM: Only masochists watch CNN.

VERDICT: Undeniably true.

I’ll tell you what isn’t painful… Watching CNN continue to dishonor and discredit itself into irrelevancy and disgrace. Watching that is pure bliss.