Target Caves: Will Stock Mark Levin’s ‘The Democrat Party Hates America’

Target reversed course Thursday and agreed to stock conservative radio host Mark Levin’s forthcoming book, The Democrat Party Hates America, after criticism and outage over the chain store’s apparent hypocrisy.

Levin made the announcement on his Thursday evening radio show, after informing listeners the night before that Target had told his publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it would not stock the book because of its title.

Target had already been in the news in recent weeks due to its decision to stock clothes marketed for Pride month, including what the Associated Press called “‘tuck friendly’ women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts.” The chain did not supply those suits for children but did include other products for children that had Pride month and transgender themes.

Conservatives were outraged over the store’s apparent willingness to stock items that pushed a left-wing agenda while banning a book from its shelves that reflected a conservative view (it would still sell the book online).

After Breitbart News and others reported that Target had decided not to display Levin’s book, the store came under pressure from conservatives who vowed that they would boycott the store, prompting it to change course.

Levin thanked and congratulated his audience Thursday on his radio show, noting they had acted on their own volition, without any organized boycott effort: “We have a massive audience, an enormously loyal audience.

“So I want to thank you folks — I want to thank some of our friends on Capitol Hill who jumped in — not at my request; I want to thank our friends in the media who jumped in — again, not at my request,” Levin said.

“Enough is enough. We’re sick and tired of this whole thing … And this demonstrates the strength that you have. … It also demonstrates the strength of this platform that I’m on. Millions, and millions, and millions of patriots.”

