Nolte: Larry Sabato Says WaPo Wrong to Publish Trump +10 Poll

A Washington Post poll shows former President Trump beating His Fraudulency Joe Biden by ten points, and that has given left-wing propagandist Larry Sabato a serious case of the sadz.

Sabato, an unhinged Trump hater, also got a case of the madz that was so acute he became a danger to democracy by questioning the oh-so-precious corporate media. Let’s not forget that questioning the media puts us all at risk. That didn’t stop the disgraced Sabato, who said the Washington Post should’ve risked democracy itself by not publishing the poll.

Yes, Sabato is such a fascist he admits that if he were in charge of the Washington Post, he would have hidden the results of his own poll from the public.

“Ignore the Washington Post – ABC poll. It’s a ridiculous outlier (Trump up 10 over Biden—laughable),” the anti-democracy crybaby cried on X.

Then he showed his true colors: “My question: How could you even publish a poll so absurd on its face? Will be a lingering embarrassment for you.”

He added, “I am torn between scoffing and laughing,” which sounds like something Hitler would say—if not Hitler, certainly Mussolini or Hans Gruber.

Regardless, this tells you exactly who these people are. Yesterday, I also said this poll was an outlier and that I didn’t believe Trump was up ten over Handsy Joe nationally. That’s a perfectly reasonable response to this poll. However, never would I suggest the Washington Post hide the results of its own poll from the public, which is what Sabato admits he would’ve done.

But-but-but-but Larry Sabato is an expert! He’s been around forever because he knows his stuff. When an expert like Larry Sabato says a poll is wrong, we should listen because this guy’s on TV all the time. He’s even got a crystal ball — although no one’s sure if that’s an actual crystal ball or a venereal disease.

Expert?

Ahem.

Ah-ah-ah-hemmm…

Here’s what Larry “Expert” Sabato’s crystal ball said two weeks before the 2016 election.

“We now have Hillary Clinton at her peak for the year, at 352 electoral votes,” he told CNNLOL.

It takes 270 to win, and Hillary ended up winning only 227 and losing the election to Trump, who won 307 electoral votes.

So, remember, Larry “Threat to Democracy” Sabato is an idiot and propagandist who believes the media shouldn’t publish polls that show Trump way ahead but that CNN should have him on to tell everyone Hillary’s gonna win in a landslide.

We have the worst elites.

We really do.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books – September 26) is available for pre-order. You can read an exclusive excerpt here.