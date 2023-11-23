CNBC has reportedly shut down its climate desk and will no longer have dedicated journalists covering climate change.

The Comcast-owned business news cable network hasn’t publicly commented on the decision, which was first reported by Bloomberg Green journalist Akshat Rathi.

Rathi cited a LinkedIn post by recently laid-off CNBC “climate innovation and technology” reporter Catherine Clifford, who recounted a conversation she had with her “editor’s boss.”

“As part of wider newsroom headcount reductions, there would no longer be any staff at CNBC dedicated to covering climate, this boss said,” Clifford wrote. ” The climate desk was being dismantled and my position covering climate tech and innovation was being eliminated, this boss told me.”

Parent company NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast, recently enacted layoffs across multiple divisions, though it remains unclear if the CNBC cuts were part of those layoffs.

Comcast is feeling the heat as more and more Americans continue to cut the cord, opting for à la carte streaming entertainment options over pricey cable packages. This has meant dwindling revenue for channels like CNBC and MSNBC, which receive a chunk of your monthly cable TV payment, even if you don’t watch them.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent study predicts that cord cutting will shrink the cable TV industry to only 38 percent of U.S. homes in just four years.

