Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched his own streaming platform Monday, offering both free and paid video content in a subscription-based model.

Ad-free content will be available on The Tucker Carlson Network website for $9 per month, reports Reuters. Non-subscribers will still be able to view the former cable network hosts’s free video content on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), with audio versions available as a podcast.

“News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression and control. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it,” Carlson said in a statement on his new platform’s website. “Journalists act as censors on behalf of entrenched power. They have contempt for the public. They hate the truth.”

He also wrote, “Democracy can’t function in a society like this”:

Voters can’t know what they’re voting for. People do understand they’re being manipulated, and they resent it. The population becomes angry and paranoid. Things fall apart. There’s only one solution to a propaganda spiral like the one we’re living through, and it’s telling the truth about the things that matter — clearly and without fear. That’s our job. We plan to do it every day, no matter what.

The platform advertises “exclusive interviews and investigations, trusted news commentaries, a direct line to Tucker and his team, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage,” and “early access to tickets for future live events.”

Carlson was the highest-rated host in prime-time cable news when Tucker Carlson Tonight was abruptly canceled by Fox News in April following its $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

Carlson has been releasing videos on X since April, including interviews with former President Donald Trump, Infowars host Alex Jones, X owner Elon Musk, and many more influential people.

The host had explored launching the streaming platform through X, but the social media company was unable to move quickly enough, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Justin Wells, Carlson’s former executive producer at Fox News, will oversee all programming and content as president of the company, according to Reuters.

Neil Patel — chief policy adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney, who also co-founded the Daily Caller publication with Carlson — will be the new venture’s chief executive officer.