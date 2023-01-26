Nolte: CNN Primetime Viewers Crater to 444,000, Don Lemon Hits Record Low

During the week of January 16, CNN’s average primetime viewership cratered to only 444,000 viewers.

Between Ukraine, the roil over House committee seats, and all the classified documents His Fraudulency Joe Biden scattered throughout the world, there was no shortage of news that week.

After all, Fox News attracted an average of 1.996 million primetime viewers during that same week, nearly five times as many as CNNLOL.

Even MSNBC attracted nearly a million, with 943,000 average primetime viewers.

In total day total viewers, CNN barely cracked 400,000 with just 417,000. Fox News more than tripled that with 1.387 million. MSNBC did better than CNN, but still only averaged 629,000 total viewers throughout the day.

In the all-important 25-54 age demo that sets advertiser rates, during those primetime hours, Fox News averaged 256,000 demo viewers, MSNBC averaged just 91,000, while CNN did little better with 93,000.

Throughout the day, Fox News averaged 176,000 demo viewers. CNN came in a distant second with 80,000. MSNBC came in last with 69,000.

In cable news, the baseline for success is 100,000 demo viewers. Both CNN and MSNBC are failing miserably.

CNN's Ian Coverage Joins Weather Dramatization HALL OF SHAME pic.twitter.com/M5ofOTkv4y — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 1, 2022

In all of cable TV, Fox News came in second behind ESPN in total primetime viewers. MSNBC came in third. CNNLOL came in eighteenth…eighteenth!

Newly-installed CNNLOL chief Chris Licht was supposed to turn the CNN: Titanic around. But as you can see, it is still sinking and sinking fast. It’s no secret as to why. CNN sucks. Licht has refused to replace the gallery of unappealing, smug, and dishonest anchors that sailed that sucker straight into an iceberg. Licht refuses to hire new anchors in a world where everyone despises the old ones.

Not only that, but these are the same CNN faces that gave us this…

Russia Collusion Hoax

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax

Jussie Smollett Hoax

Covington KKKids Hoax

Very Fine People Hoax

Seven-Hour Gap Hoax

Global Warming Hoax

Russian Bounties Hoax

Trump Trashes Troops Hoax

Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax

Rittenhouse Hoax

Eating While Black Hoax

Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax

NASCAR Noose Hoax

The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax

Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax

Frame MAGA for Alleged Paul Pelosi Assault Narrative

…and who would tune in for more of that?

The best news comes from Don Lemon.

If you recall, Lemon was demoted from his basement-rated primetime perch to save CNN’s failed morning show… With Lemon on board, New Day became CNN This Morning, and you’ll never guess what happened. CNN This Morning is a catastrophe that averaged only 331,000 viewers.

Whodathunk?

During that same time, Fox News attracted 1.3 million viewers.

During that same time, Fox News attracted 180,000 demo viewers. Don Lemon sunk to only 65,000 demo viewers.

What? You mean Lemon wearing a hoodie under his blazer didn’t attract millions and millions of Americans curious to see what such an interesting man had to say about the news? Because only a very interesting man would wear a hoodie under a blazer, only a man with something to say that we all need to hear would do something so brave.

Even Licht’s former employer Stephen Colbert laughed at Lemon’s hoodie stunt.

“What the f*** is that?’” Colbert said as his audience howled at a photo of Lemon in his hoodie. “I know they want to add some comedy to CNN, and this is hilarious, but how do you report the news in that outfit? How do you actually talk about tragedy wearing that, because what could be more tragic than that look he had this morning?”

CNN has been a national joke for a long time.

The good news is that the joke is getting funnier and funnier.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.