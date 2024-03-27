Donald Trump: ‘Low-Ratings’ NBC News Is ‘Weak’ for Firing Ronna McDaniel 

Members of the leadership at NBC News “are weak” for firing Ronna McDaniel, the former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman, former President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

NBC News fired McDaniel after network staff threw on-air tantrums about McDaniel’s hiring due to her previous support of Trump. Some on-air talent claimed they did not want to lend her their credibility, though it is unclear what credibility members of NBC News and MSNBC have after spinning wild conspiracy theories about Trump for years.

“These Radical Left Lunatics are CRAZY, and the top people at NBC ARE WEAK. They were BROKEN and EMBARRASSED by LOW RATINGS, HIGHLY OVERPAID, ‘TALENT.’ BRING BACK FREE AND FAIR PRESS,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

McDaniel’s ouster could be costly for the network due to the termination of her contract. “The ramifications of NBC’s decision yesterday to part ways with contributor RONNA McDANIEL just two days after her paid network debut on “Meet the Press” are just starting to shake out. But they could be expensive,” Politico Playbook reported Wednesday:

McDaniel expects to be fully paid out for her contract, two years at $300,000 annually, since she did not breach its terms, we’re told — meaning that her single, not-quite-20-minute interview Sunday could cost the Peacock more than $30,000 per minute, or $500 per second. That’s just one tidbit we’ve picked up from McDaniel’s side of things following yesterday’s announcement from NBCUniversal News Group Chair CESAR CONDE, and it might be just the beginning of the fallout. McDaniel spoke yesterday with BRYAN FREEDMAN, renowned lawyer to the estranged cable-news stars, to discuss legal options even beyond recouping the dollar value of her original contract.

McDaniel, who obtained the job at the RNC because of Trump and who received his support to remain in the position for years, signed a deal with NBC News after the committee elected new leadership. The new leadership consists of close Trump allies, such as Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law.

“It leaves her [McDaniel] in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be,” Trump added. “She only lasted two days, and this after McDaniel went out of her way to say what they wanted to hear.”

Six out of ten Americans say the establishment media are to blame for misinformation, an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights poll revealed in 2023.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.