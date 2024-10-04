Nolte: Politico Perverts Word ‘Misspeak’ to Protect Serial-Liar Tim Walz

In today’s edition of Democrats Sure Got It Good, I give you Politico, a far-left propaganda outlet eager to debase itself as a means to protect Democrats by protecting vice presidential nominee Tim Walz (D)…

Politico is a good dog. A very, very good dog. Get a load of this:

First line of this breathtakingly dishonest article…

“Tim Walz has a problem misspeaking.”

During this week’s vice presidential debate, when Tim Walz said something like Some of my best friends are school shooters, that’s misspeaking. Misspeaking is when you meant to say one thing and something else comes out of your mouth. Misspeaking is an honest mistake. Everyone knows the difference between misspeaking and lying, embellishing, and misleading. Walz meant to say, school shooting victims. We all know that. We all understand. Now I’m going to explain LYING to the good dogs at Politico…

Watch Tim Walz Lie About His Rank, Insinuates to Gold Star Parents He “Came Back” from War

C-SPAN

Lying is when you deliberately say something you know isn’t true to get what you want, or to puff yourself up into something bigger than you are, or to weasel out of trouble. Walz has serially lied for all three of those reasons.

Repeatedly claiming you retired from the National Guard at a higher rank than you actually did is not misspeaking. It’s lying. People know what rank they retired at.

Claiming you carried weapons of war into battle when you were never in combat is not misspeaking. It’s lying. People remember if they have been in combat or not.

RELATED: Maher on Walz Saying He Carried Weapons in War: Walz Is ‘a Huge Liar Like All Politicians Are’

Saying you were in Hong Kong during the summer of the Tiananmen Square Massacre is not misspeaking. It’s lying. People remember where they were on historic occasions. For example, I was not in New York on 9/11. I was not in Butler, Pennsylvania when former President Trump was shot. I was not at Pearl Harbor during Pearl Harbor.

Claiming you and your wife used a politically fashionable fertility treatment when you didn’t … is lying.

Blaming a hearing loss for a DUI when you were caught going 96 mph in a 55 mph zone, are on record admitting to have been drinking at the time, and had a .128 blood alcohol level when 0.1 was the legal limit, is LYING.

Here’s something else about the difference between misspeaking and lying…

When Walz claimed to be friends with school shooters, we know he misspoke because saying such a thing made him look foolish. His lies are all embellishments to burnish his life story, to make him look heroic, and to give him unearned moral authority.

When Democrats lie, the gerbils in the corporate media wrist-flick it, ignore it (Kamala’s claim to have worked at McDonald’s) or call it something it’s not.

For example:

Describing what Walz has repeatedly and deliberately done as “misspeaking” is like describing a hand grenade as a banana.

Politico is lying to its readers, straight-up lying and debasing itself in the process.

