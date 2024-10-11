Sitting Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff is facing credible allegations of assaulting a former girlfriend and engaging in misogynist and sexist misconduct while he ran a Los Angeles law firm.

To the surprise of no one, during a Friday morning interview, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough not only chose to dismiss these troubling and credible allegations as “tabloid stuff,” but rather than ask America’s second gentlemen to deny them on the record, Cuckborough chose instead to basically ask Emhoff how he can remain so awesome with all this injustice hurled against him.

It is also notable that rather than use this opportunity to deny the allegations, Emhoff declared them a “distraction.”

Democrats sure got it good.

Let’s recap the allegations against Emhoff, the man currently “redefining masculinity” per our media and cultural elites.

While he was married to his first wife, Emhoff not only had an affair, he had an affair with the nanny in charge of taking care of his own children. He also got her pregnant. Emhoff doesn’t deny this. What happened to the baby is anyone’s guess. More on that below.

Three sources have come forward to tell the story of how Emhoff slapped his then-girlfriend so hard in 2012, the poor woman spun all the way around. Through a spokesperson, Emhoff denies the allegation. But…

He did not take the opportunity to deny it himself this morning with Scarborough.

I’m telling you right now, while I’m far from a perfect person if someone accused me of laying hands on a woman in anger, I would scream my innocence at every opportunity.

These sources also added some seedy allegations to the already seedy story of the knocked-up nanny. Namely, that Emhoff allegedly told this ex-girlfriend he paid knocked-up nanny $80,000 in hush money and that the nanny “accused him of causing her to have a miscarriage.”

Finally, Emhoff is facing credible accusations of boorish, abusive, and sexist behavior while he ran an L.A. law firm from 2006 to 2017. As I reported at the time:

The allegations paint a picture of someone who is the complete opposite of the “feminist ally” the media are selling to us. One corporate news outlet said Emhoff is redefining masculinity. Maybe redefining it back to the Mad Men era of the 1960s… “One senior former staffer claimed Emhoff ‘bragged’ about yelling ‘get the f*** out of my office’ to a female partner at the firm, later telling his top male colleagues that he had ‘put her in her place,’” reports the Daily Mail. “’What’s worse was he bragged about it to the management at Venable and they were aghast. He’s an a**hole. … A misogynist, that’s who does that.’” One ex-staffer told the Daily Mail, “it was well-known at the firm that Emhoff was ‘very flirty’ and that ‘if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively then you were on his s**t list.’”

Rather than address these issues like a professional, Cuckborough spins potential female victims into a virtue for Emhoff — a virtue, as in, Gosh, you’re so awesomely-awesome in how you handle all the Bad Orange Man.

Watching Joe Scarborough debase himself this way is truly glorious.

