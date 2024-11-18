Nolte: Joe and Mika Betray Residual Viewers By Kissing ‘Orange Hitler’s’ Ring

After a decade of assuring their viewers Donald Trump is “Hitler,” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced Monday that they have already goose-stepped to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Orange Hitler’s ring.

The satisfaction this must have given President-elect Trump must rival only the satisfaction of his triumphant reelection.

Because a Vichy needle is not easy to thread, the married quislings read their bombshell news from a carefully worded statement and rationalized it this way…

“We didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so. What we did agree on was to restart communications,” said the very same people who said Trump would literally “execute” his political enemies. “In this meeting, he was upbeat, cheerful and he seemed interested in finding common ground on some of the most divisive issues.”

“For those asking why we would go speak with the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back: ‘Why wouldn’t we?’”

So, are Joe and Mika (the former side-piece he married) Nazi-appeasers, or did they spend the better part of a decade lying to their left-wing audience about the Bad Orange Man being a ThreatToDemocracyAuthoritarianHitlerDictatorNaziFascist?

However you answer that question, one thing is certain: they are both shit.

And let’s not forget the moral responsibility Joe and FormerSidePiece hold for two assassination attempts against Trump, including one where he was literally shot in the face. When you tell the world that one of the two people who might become president is a ThreatToDemocracyAuthoritarianHitlerDictatorNaziFascist, you are openly calling for his assassination. You are begging for this man to be murdered. Of course, you are.

Like I said, Joe and FormerSidePiece are shit.

Here’s what I find interesting….

All Joe and FormerSidePiece care about are ratings and status. That’s it. Truth, morality, democracy, decency… None of that means anything to them. Their mercenary souls are sold. Knowing who they are, why make kissy-face with Orange Hitler and then announce it?

They are trapped, that’s why.

The bottom is falling out of MSNBC’s and CNN’s post-election ratings. And why not? Both far-left outlets 1) spent a decade alienating everyone to the right of Fidel Castro, 2) assured their far-left viewers that if they held on through the commercial break, they would see Trump’s downfall, and 3) insisted Trump had no chance at reelection.

Trump’s 2024 triumph — that includes an electoral landslide, winning the popular vote, winning back the U.S. Senate, and improbably holding on to the U.S. House — would have been devastating and demoralizing even without the reassurance from MSNBC that it could never happen. But MSNBC did reassure them it could never happen, and now there is nothing Joe or FormerSidePiece or Rachel or Joy or Wolf or Jake can say that will comfort or affirm the only audience CNN and MSNBC have left — leftists who demand comfort and affirmation.

So the post-election ratings have crashed. And now, lol…

Joe and FormerSidePiece think that by making kissy-face with Orange Hitler, they can … what? Sucker anyone to the right of Josef Stalin to tune in again?

I doubt that. Joe and FormerSidePiece have hated and smeared and belittled us for far too long.

No, by kissing Orange Hitler’s ring all they will do is lose even more of their far-left base of viewers.

For years, I’ve been predicting and documenting this very trap the corporate media created for themselves. When — as CNN and MSNBC have done — you alienate everyone in your audience other than the extreme left, you are doomed because then your survival depends on satisfying an extreme left that is only satisfied with 100 percent fealty. So, to hang on to what was left of their audience, CNN and MSNBC pushed it all to the middle of the table by whoring out their credibility with the promise Trump was doomed.

Then Trump won all the chips.

Then MSNBC and CNN viewers realized the emperor had no clothes.

So now that leftist viewers are fleeing, soulless mercenaries like Joe and FormerSidePiece will try to regain their credibility by breaking bread with Orange Hitler, which will only further alienate their residual viewers.

If past is prologue, Joe and FormerSidePiece have just entered a ratings doom spiral.

Tee hee.

