AP’s Top 9 Style Guide Decisions That Enforce Far-Left Speech Codes

The Associated Press (AP) has come under fire this week for maintaining a style guide that enforces far-left speech codes on political discourse.

The speech codes, which primarily target the topics of immigration, transgenderism, and race, recently came to light due to the AP’s feud with the White House.

The outlet refuses to recognize the “Gulf of America” as the official name after President Donald Trump’s declaration. In turn, the White House barred the outlet from White House events.

The AP, threatening to sue, claims the White House is abridging its First Amendment rights by cutting off their access. The establishment media are weighing whether or not to boycott White House events to support the AP.

“This isn’t just about the Gulf of America,” White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich told Axios on Monday. “This is about AP weaponizing language through their stylebook to push a partisan worldview in contrast with the traditional and deeply held beliefs of many Americans and many people around the world.”