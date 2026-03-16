Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is asking Virginia officials, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D), not to allow an illegal alien to be released from jail. The illegal alien, an adult, is accused of groping about a dozen girls in the hallways of Fairfax County High School.

“This 19-year-old criminal illegal alien should NOT have been attending a Virginia high school and allowed to prey on innocent teenage girls,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

He now faces nine counts of assault and battery. This is yet another example of the Biden Administration’s failed open border policies. We are calling on Fairfax County sanctuary politicians to not release this predator from jail back into our communities to assault more teenage women. Unfortunately, Governor Abigail Spanberger ended cooperation with ICE and is siding with criminal illegal aliens over American citizens. [Emphasis added]

Last week, the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Israel Flores Ortiz, an illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2024 and was released into the United States by the Biden administration.

Ortiz, who is an adult but attends Fairfax County High School, is charged with nine counts of assault and battery after police allege he groped about a dozen girls in the hallways of the high school over the course of many months.

Already Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano agreed to let Ortiz walk out of jail, but a judge denied him permission to do so.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.