Illegal Alien On the Run After Ramming ICE Agents with Vehicle in Vermont

An illegal alien is on the run after he rammed his vehicle into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Burlington, Vermont.

“On March 11, 2026, ICE conducted a targeted vehicle stop to arrest Deyvi Daniel Corona-Sancheminal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. He was previously arrested for criminal trespassing and driving under the influence,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

“During the attempted arrest, Corona-Sanchez [sic] weaponized his vehicle and rammed our ICE law enforcement officers,” Bis said. “He fled on foot into a nearby residence and remains at-large. This is just the latest in a disturbing trend of vehicle attacks.”

ICE officials are asking for anyone with knowledge of Corona-Sanchez’s whereabouts to contact the agency through its tip line at (866) 347-2423 or fill out the tip form via the agency’s website.

According to ICE, Corona-Sanchez [sic] first crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2021 and was subsequently deported the following year. At an unknown date and location, Corona-Sanchez crossed the border again, a felony, as an unknown got-away.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.