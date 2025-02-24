Nolte: Trump Celebrates Cancellation of ‘Obnoxious Racist’ Joy Reid’s MSNBC Show

President Trump wasted little time celebrating the cancellation of “obnoxious racist” Joy Reid’s MSNBC show, The ReidOut.

After she spread racial hate, dangerously false narratives that could provoke political violence, fake news, and bizarre conspiracy theories — and exposed herself as a moron — for years, far-left NBC News finally decided it was time to cut ties with the aging blonde.

Let’s just say that The Donald seems pleased…

“Lowlife Chairman of ‘Concast,’ Brian Roberts, the owner of Ratings Challenged NBC and MSDNC, has finally gotten the nerve up to fire one of the least talented people in television, the mentally obnoxious racist, Joy Reid,” the two-term president wrote on his Truth Social account.

“Based on her ratings, which were virtually non-existent, she should have been ‘canned’ long ago, along with everyone else who works there,” he continued.

Trump also used the opportunity to rip into Rachel Maddow.

“Also thrown out was Alex Wagner, the sub on the seriously failing Rachel Maddow show,” he wrote in reaction to the news Wagner will no longer be Maddow’s substitute anchor. “Rachel rarely shows up because she knows there’s nobody watching, and she also knows that she’s got less television persona than virtually anyone on television except, perhaps, Joy Reid.”

After referring to weekend MSNBC anchor Al Sharpton as a “LOW IQ Con Man” with “perhaps, the lowest TV ratings in the history of television,” Trump accurately described MSNBC as “nothing more than an illegal arm of the Democrat Party.”

“They should be forced to pay vast sums of money for the damage they’ve done to our Country. Fake News is an UNPARDONABLE SIN!”

MSNBC, like NBC and CNN and the rest of the legacy media (PBS, New York Times, etc.), are nothing more than corporate-funded super PACs for the Democrat Party. As is 90 percent of Hollywood and all of academia.

We still don’t know if Joy Reid is fired-fired or if she’ll remain MSNBC’s Crazy Auntie as a contributor who periodically yells out a piece of lunacy at the supper table.

The important thing to keep in mind is that Reid’s show was not canceled due to her racial hate or lies. If the ratings were there, NBC News would keep her on forever. She’s losing her show because…

The most recent ratings for Joy Reid’s The ReidOut are dismal, with only 708,000 total viewers — a 47-percent collapse from the 1.4 million average viewers she attracted just prior to the 2024 election. Reid’s viewership in the 25-54 age group, which is what sets advertising rates, has dive-bombed 52 percent to 76,000.

Another show no one will watch will replace Reid’s show. It will be “led by a trio of anchors” … former Democrat strategist Symone Sanders, former RNC Chair and current cuck Michael Steele, and some chick named Alicia Menendez, who pretends to be a journalist.

Trump has every right to celebrate this victory and every right to do so publicly. Nothing Trump wrote in that Truth Social post comes close to the vile hate MSNBC and NBC News have thrown at him and his supporters. Nothing he said is untrue. Does it qualify as a “mean tweet?” I sure hope so, because “mean tweets” are what I voted for — along with mass deportations, mass federal government firings, and more T&A in movies.

Buh-bye, Jim Acosta, Norah O’Donnell, Chuck Todd, Andrea Mitchell, Chris Wallace, and now Joy Reid and Alex Wagner.

Tee hee. Learn to coal mine.

