Fox News Goes All In for Swamp Media, Backs WHCA Against Donald Trump

The White House announced Tuesday it would “give the power back to the people,” but the establishment media want it back.

Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich took to social media Tuesday to protest a White House announcement that the White House would open up access to the press pool covering President Donald Trump and his administration.

“For decades, a group of DC-based journalists, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), has long dictated which journalists get to ask questions of the president of the United States in these most intimate spaces,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. “Not anymore.”

“Moving forward, the White House press pool will be determined by the White House press team,” she added.

Establishment media outlets, empowered by the WHCA, have long been presidential gatekeepers until Trump directed his administration to open up access, including by welcoming additional media into the James S. Brady briefing room and opening a seat traditionally reserved for White House staff to “new media” during press briefings. Leavitt’s announcement Tuesday is yet another step to provide increased transparency through additional access.

Heinrich, whose employer Fox News is one of the outlets with a previous stranglehold on White House access, asserted that the establishment media is more worthy of wielding power on behalf of the American people than the White House.

“This move does not give the power back to the people – it gives power to the White House,” Heinrich, a WHCA board member, posted on X. “The WHCA is democratically elected by the full-time White House press corps.

“WHCA has determined pools for decades because only representatives FROM our outlets can determine resources all those outlets have – such as staffing – in order to get the President’s message out to the largest possible audience, no matter the day or hour.”

The WHCA, whose nine-member board consists of establishment media representatives, is currently led by its president Eugene Daniels, a White House reporter for leftwing Politico.

Fox News will not be left out in the cold. Leavitt emphasized that while “well-deserving outlets” who have previously been denied access by the WHCA would be given the opportunity to join the pool, establishment media outlets will still have access.

“We will continue the rotation amongst the five major television networks to ensure the president’s remarks are heard far and wide around this world,” she said, adding “we will add additional streaming services, which reach different audiences than traditional cable and broadcast.”

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye