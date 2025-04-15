Nolte: Trump Calls on Congress to Claw Back All Federal Funding of NPR, PBS

President Trump has called on Congress to recover $9.3 billion in taxpayer funding for three left-wing propaganda outlets: USAID, NPR, and PBS. Better still, this is a clawback of money already appropriated.

Under the umbrella of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), PBS and NPR will lose $1.1 billion in funding, and USAID will lose the remaining $8.3 billion.

The beauty of this recession request is that it only requires 50 votes (plus Vice President JD Vance) to pass the U.S. Senate. It should pass the U.S. House easily and still prevail in the U.S. Senate, even if our usual-usual squishes vote no.

During his first term, Trump’s rescission request died in the U.S. Senate 48-50 at the hands of one GOP Senator. We are in a very different political environment today.

If it passes, this will effectively kill federal funding for the far-left welfare queens at NPR and PBS.

“Since day one, the Trump Administration has targeted waste, fraud, and abuse in Federal spending through executive action, DOGE review, and other efforts by departments and agencies.” White House budget director Russ Vought wrote in a memo to Republican congressional leaders. “Congress has expressed strong interest in supporting those efforts, and requested the Administration transmit rescissions to the Hill for swift approval.”

“OMB recommends the Administration respond with two proposals to cut $9.3 billion. The first includes a rescission of $8.3 billion in wasteful foreign aid spending (out of $22 billion) that does not expire in Fiscal Year (FY) 2025,” the memo continues. “The second is a separate rescission of all Federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) — which funds the politically biased public radio and public television system.”

Note that this is a rescission of ALL funding to these welfare queens.

In his memo, Vought also laid out the appalling, anti-science, and destructive propaganda NPR and PBS have used taxpayer money to poison our culture with and to discriminate against anyone who is not a left-wing extremist:

An NPR Valentine’s Day feature on “queer animals.”

A 2024 PBS documentary advocating for reparations.

An NPR segment on “genderqueer dinosaur enthusiasts” and “trans-ceratops.”

A PBS children’s program featuring a drag queen.

NPR reports questioning “healthism” and suggesting doorway sizes reflect “latent fatphobia.”

A 2017 NPR story discussing cannibalism, including an anecdote about consuming a human placenta.

NPR’s 2020 decision not to cover the Hunter Biden laptop story, dismissing it as a “pure distraction.”

The suspension of a veteran NPR editor who publicly criticized the network’s perceived liberal slant and reported finding an 87-to-0 ratio of registered Democrats to Republicans in the newsroom.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s past social media posts calling Trump a “fascist” (for which she has apologized) and other actions perceived as partisan.

Studies suggesting disproportionately negative coverage of Republicans on PBS compared to Democrats and frequent use of terms like “far-right” with minimal use of “far-left.”

NPR’s dismissal of the COVID-19 lab leak theory.

The most recent number I could find is that about 15 percent of CPB’s funding comes from taxpayers to the tune of $535 million a year.

PBS is more than welcome to spread its bigotry, hate, grooming, and desire to see the breasts surgically removed from 12-year-old tomboys. Just not on my dime.

Whether it is this taxpayer money to CPB or the use of publicly owned airwaves that CBS enjoys for free, it is morally wrong and long past time to put an end to Americans subsidizing the lying propagandists who despise America.

