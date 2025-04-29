The establishment media “didn’t miss the story” on former President Joe Biden’s mental decline, former NBC host Chuck Todd bizarrely claimed this week.

Todd, who exited NBC News earlier this year after nearly 20 years with the network, made the assertion on his Substack Monday during a conversation with CNN commentator Chris Cillizza.

Todd spoke against the “virtue-signaling” of many who say that the establishment media covered up the mental decline of Biden. However, he said this was “not a media failure” but “a failure of the Democratic Party.” Further, he said the premise — that the establishment media covered it up — is a “right-wing manufactured, right-wing premise, in order to stain the media.”

Todd believes there were those that “carried water” for Biden on establishment networks, but he claims those were merely pundits — not actual journalists.

“There were water carriers, but they’re not real journalists!” Todd said. “I refuse to accept the premise that what Jen Psaki was saying, no offense to her, but she’s not a journalist, she’s a former spokesperson for Joe Biden.”

Todd used the example of journalist David Ignatius, who wrote what he described as a “very high-profile column in Oct. 2023, saying, ‘Is he really running again? This doesn’t seem like a good idea.'”

“This is an attempt by some to virtue signal,” Todd continued, putting these failures — the Biden coverup — at the feet of Democrat leaders and the Democrat Party as a whole.

“And it’s this horrible sort of pitting different news organizations against each other when ultimately the people at fault are Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, every elected member of Congress,” Todd added.

The mental decline of Biden is now well-known and widely accepted, despite the denials from the establishment media as well as Democrats.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is among those who has struggled to concisely explain why she seemingly lied about the true state of Biden’s mental acuity.

“Um, I said I had not seen decline,” Warren said when questioned during an appearance on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso. “And I hadn’t at that point.”

“You did not see any decline from 2024 Joe Biden to 2021 Joe Biden?” Fragoso pressed.

“Not when I said that. You know the thing is, he — Look, he was sharp. He was on his feet. I saw him. Live event. I had meetings with him a couple of times,” Warren said.

But Fragoso interjected, noting that stating that Biden was “on his feet” and speaking in sentences is not praise.

“All right. Fair enough. Fair enough,” Warren relented. … “The question is, what are we going to do now?”

And despite Todd’s claims, the establishment media has continued to gaslight the American people on this issue, as reported by Breitbart News’s John Nolte on April 27: