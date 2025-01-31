Nolte: Chuck Todd Out at NBC News

Chuck Todd, NBC’s chief political analyst and former Meet The Press moderator, is exiting NBC News after nearly 20 years with the far-left network.
“There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality,’” Todd reportedly wrote in a memo to his NBC colleagues Friday. “So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment.”
“The ChuckToddcast is also coming with me (thank you NBC). Stay tuned for an announcement about its new home soon,” he added. “Needless to say, I do plan to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are and where we’re going.”
“The media has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of viewers/listeners/readers and I’m convinced the best place to start is from the bottom up,” he continued. “National media can’t win trust back without having a robust partner locally and trying to game algorithms is no way to inform and report.”
And then to prove he’s learned nothing, Todd writes…
“We can’t tolerate propagandists,” he proclaimed without a hint of self-awareness. “I leave feeling concerned about this moment in history but reassured by the standards I and others at NBC have worked so hard to set.”
Oh, do you mean the oh-so-lofty legacy media standards that gave us these:
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
There is only one former member of the mainstream corporate media who has left the corporate media and become worth a shit, and that’s Mark Halperin. Halperin was once a regular on Morning Joe. Now he’s doing his own thing and it’s fantastic. If you want to know what the world would look like with actual journalists doing actual journalism by way of experience, intelligence, and trustworthy sources, check out what Halperin is doing these days. Of course, you get that every day here at Breitbart News. But this is a discussion about refugees from the elite media.
Maybe Todd will change, or maybe he’ll remain the guy engaging in McCarthyism, spreading hoaxes, calling for blacklists, and hiding news inconvenient to Democrats for two years, like he did Joe Biden’s physical and mental decline.
Todd joined far-left NBC News in 2007 as political director. For years, he hosted a daily show on MSNBC. Then NBC took that away from him. Then he hosted Meet the Press, which he lost to DEI hire Kristen Welker. Todd used to have quite a bit of influence over the national conversation. Those days are long over. NBC has obviously sidelined him for the sin of being a white guy, and his own bias and dishonesty have stripped him of all moral authority.
No one’s listening to these people anymore, and that’s because the arc of history bends toward justice.
