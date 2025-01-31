Nolte: Chuck Todd Out at NBC News

Chuck Todd, NBC’s chief political analyst and former Meet The Press moderator, is exiting NBC News after nearly 20 years with the far-left network.

“There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality,’” Todd reportedly wrote in a memo to his NBC colleagues Friday. “So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment.”

“The ChuckToddcast is also coming with me (thank you NBC). Stay tuned for an announcement about its new home soon,” he added. “Needless to say, I do plan to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are and where we’re going.”

“The media has a lot of work to do to win back the trust of viewers/listeners/readers and I’m convinced the best place to start is from the bottom up,” he continued. “National media can’t win trust back without having a robust partner locally and trying to game algorithms is no way to inform and report.”

And then to prove he’s learned nothing, Todd writes…

“We can’t tolerate propagandists,” he proclaimed without a hint of self-awareness. “I leave feeling concerned about this moment in history but reassured by the standards I and others at NBC have worked so hard to set.”

Oh, do you mean the oh-so-lofty legacy media standards that gave us these:

There is only one former member of the mainstream corporate media who has left the corporate media and become worth a shit, and that’s Mark Halperin. Halperin was once a regular on Morning Joe. Now he’s doing his own thing and it’s fantastic. If you want to know what the world would look like with actual journalists doing actual journalism by way of experience, intelligence, and trustworthy sources, check out what Halperin is doing these days. Of course, you get that every day here at Breitbart News. But this is a discussion about refugees from the elite media.

Maybe Todd will change, or maybe he’ll remain the guy engaging in McCarthyism, spreading hoaxes, calling for blacklists, and hiding news inconvenient to Democrats for two years, like he did Joe Biden’s physical and mental decline.

Todd joined far-left NBC News in 2007 as political director. For years, he hosted a daily show on MSNBC. Then NBC took that away from him. Then he hosted Meet the Press, which he lost to DEI hire Kristen Welker. Todd used to have quite a bit of influence over the national conversation. Those days are long over. NBC has obviously sidelined him for the sin of being a white guy, and his own bias and dishonesty have stripped him of all moral authority.

No one’s listening to these people anymore, and that’s because the arc of history bends toward justice.

