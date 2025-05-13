Far-left NBC News, all of a SUDDEN, decided that a necessary public service it can offer is one that tracks grocery store prices.

Funny how this works.

Joe Biden shuffles into the Oval Office and the fake media’s COVID death tracker suddenly disappears (Hey, did you know that even though he was handed a vaccine, more people died of COVID under Biden than Trump?).

Then…

Joe Biden shuffles out of office after ushering in an era of record inflation unseen in five decades, and only now does the far-left NBC News believe it’s a good idea to launch a “grocery price tracker.”

WATCH — Dem So Mad at Trump, Elon She Forgot Whose Inflation It Is:

“Are President Donald Trump’s policies bringing down grocery bills?” asks NBC News.

“Trump campaigned heavily on the price of food in 2024, promising that if elected he would lower costs,” adds the report. “But the price of eggs — a frequent stand-in for inflation during the campaign — is still more than $1 more than it was a year ago, and Trump admitted in December that it will be ‘hard’ to bring prices down.”

Democrats sure got it good.

“This article will be updated monthly.”

Does anyone believe it will be updated monthly if prices actually go down?

Also, for whatever utterly baffling reason (that’s sarcasm), NBC is not including the price of gas (which is going down) or an overall inflation tracker (which is also going down).

The good news is these media hoaxes and tricks no longer work on the public. People will judge the Trump economy based on their own experience and not based on how some corrupt outfit like NBC News tells them to think.

Normal People already see through this. The reaction to NBC’s announcement on X has been both hilarious and deservedly brutal:

So, don’t get angry at NBC News for doing this. Instead, celebrate a corrupt outlet offering up yet another opportunity for people to witness their corruption. Once upon a time the regime media could get away with this type of wild-eyed bias. Now they only hurt themselves and quicken their own demise. That’s a wonderful thing we should all be grateful for. More, please. Faster, please.

