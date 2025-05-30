Nolte: Jake Tapper Book Sales a Bust, Ratings Drop to Decade Low

Despite changing his story multiple times, dry-humping the PR-tested word “humility,” and appearing on every program this side of Wayne’s World out of Aurora, Illinois, Jake Tapper’s fake-ass book Original Sin moved only 53,737 units during its debut week.

Meanwhile, the ratings on his already basement-rated CNNLOL show cratered by 25 percent.

As a great man once said: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

As another great man once said: “Tee hee.”

Now, that 57,737 number is all about context. My first and last novel didn’t sell any 57,737 units (allow me to once again thank you all for nothing). If it had sold 57,737 copies, the cocaine and whores would’ve already killed me. And, to be fair, those 57,737 units sold were enough to put Tapper and his co-author Alex Thompson at the top of the far-left New York Times’ bestseller list. The thing is this…

Tapper’s ego is such he wants to be the next Bob Woodward. So let’s use Bob Woodward for context:

Bob Woodward’s Fear: Trump in the White House has sold a massive number of copies in the first seven days of sales. More than 1.1 million copies of the famed Watergate reporter’s book sold within just one week, publisher Simon & Schuster has revealed.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but 1.1 million is more than 57,737, right? I mean, a lot more, right?

Tee hee.

This is a glorious failure. After all…

Tapper and Thompson not only have the (waning) power of their respective employers behind them. In Thompson’s case, its that stupid site Axios. But in Tapper’s case, it’s no less than one of the biggest multinational companies on Earth: Warner Bros. Discovery.

Add to that, these guys were everywhere last week pimping a fake book that laughably attempts to exonerate the regime media and the Democrat Party for attempting to gaslight the American people into believing a brain-dead Joe Biden was sharp as a tack. The whole point of the book is to claim a handful of Democrats are responsible for the cover-up, as opposed to the true conspirators: Jake Tapper, the regime media, and the entire Democrat Party.

But I digress.

Obviously, the well-deserved backlash against Tapper and this book hurt his sales. Why? Allow me to explain in one word…

Credibility.

Like him or not, Bob Woodward has credibility.

Jake Tapper has none.

He is a damaged brand. He is now a national joke. He will forever be a punchline. No one will ever believe him again, nor should they. Finally-finally-finally his smug arrogance caught up with him. The long-overdue fall has arrived. He actually thought he could get away with this Orwellian rewrite of his well-documented history of not only gaslighting the American people about Biden’s mental acuity, but shaming those who told the truth. And the result was nothing less than the total destruction of his reputation. Look at that 57,737 number… Look at it… Even Democrats aren’t interested in a book co-authored by a proven liar and charlatan.

Oh, and along with his shitty network CNNLOL, Tapper’s shitty show is cratering to decade-low ratings:

Despite extensive promotion, “The Lead with Jake Tapper” averaged 525,000 total viewers from April 28 through May 25, 2025, a 25% decline from the previous year and the show’s lowest ratings since 2015. Tapper’s show accounted for 11% of the cable news audience share, compared to 21% for MSNBC and 68% for Fox News during the same period.

Back in 2015, Jake Tapper might not have had many viewers, but he at least had his reputation. Now his reputation is gone, and he’s right back to nobody watching.

There can be no forgiveness without a full confession.

There can be no redemption without a full admission.

