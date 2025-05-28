Nolte: CNN’s Primetime Audience Sinks to Pathetic 405K

CNN’s glorious ratings collapse is only growing more glorious as its weekly average viewership collapsed to just 405,000 during the week of May 12.

And that was during primetime.

Over the course of the total day, CNNLOL’s average viewership sank to a humiliating 341,000 viewers.

In the all-important 25-54 age demo that sets advertising rates, CNN attracted an average of only 74,000 viewers during primetime, and a pathetic 58,000 average over the total day.

Compared to this same week last year, CNN lost -16 percent of its primetime viewers and -28 percent of total day viewers.

Could it be that people are just souring on cable news?

Uh, no… What people are souring on is being serially lied to and serially deceived by CNNLOL.

You see…

During the same week CNN sank to a well-deserved bottom, according to AdWeek, “Fox News rose +26% in total viewers and +52% in the A25-54 demo. During the total day, the network saw gains of +23% in total viewers and +32% in the demo.”

MSNBC is also suffering massive losses, but is still doubling CNN during primetime with 811,000 average viewers. MSNBC also beats CNN in total day, with 532,000 average viewers.

Here are the raw numbers:

TOTAL PRIMETIME VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 2.499 million / 282,000

MSNBC: 811,000 / 67,000

CNNLOL: 405,000 / 74,000

Fox News attracted six times as many primetime viewers. Six! Times!

TOTAL TOTAL-DAY VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 1.591 million / 184,000

MSNBC: 532,000 / 47,000

CNNLOL: 341,000 / 58,000

In every way that matters, CNN is dead. It’s time is over. CNN is basically Bruce Willis in the Sixth Sense—still walking around going about its day, but as far as a life force, CNN is dead-dead-dead. No one is watching, and it long ago whored out the one thing it cherished most: its ability to shape the daily narrative, influence public opinion, and terrorize politicians into moving left.

I was thrilled when CNN’s primetime viewership dipped below a million. Never did I dare to dream we’d someday see a number as humiliating as 405,000 during the same timeframe that Jake Tapper annihilated whatever was left of his reputation.

This really is the Golden Age. And it’s not just CNN. MSNBC is nowhere near what is was during the Obama era. The regime media overall is a fat and smug eunuch incapable of moving the needle.

Look at the recent record…. The corporate media tried to make a big deal out Qatar giving us a free Air Force One. They tried to pivot from Biden’s health to Trump’s. They really-Really-REALLY tried to bully Trump into bringing Kilmar Abrego Garcia back from El Salvador. The results? Fail. Fail. Fail.

There was a time when the media never failed, especially with a sustained attack like we’ve seen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Those days are over. No one cares. No one’s listening. No one believes them. No one should.

The proof is all right here.

