Israel Shames UK Daily Mirror over False ‘Starving Child’ Front Page

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) took the UK Daily Mirror to task for featuring a front-page photograph of a “starving” Palestinian child who in fact suffers from a genetic disorder — the latest such case.

As Breitbart News has reported, Israel is pushing back hard against mainstream media reports in the West that have falsely depicted Gazan children (and only children) as “starving” when they have other conditions.

Some of the allegedly starving Palestinian children were, in fact, given medical treatment by Israel, or flown to other countries for such treatment.

In the latest example, the Daily Mirror presented 3-year-old Karim Ali Fouad Abu Mu’amar on its front page Saturday, claiming that he was starving as a result of Israel’s continued fight against the Hamas terrorists who started a war by murdering 1200 Israelis, mostly civilians, on October 7, 2023.

Israel presented Mu’amar’s medical records from several years ago, proving he suffered from a condition that caused malnourishment that had nothing to do with the conflict or access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

False reports of starvation are driving an apparent surge of anti-Israel sentiment in the West that has prompted several left-wig governments to declare that they will recognize a Palestinian state — without any release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, or any commitment by Palestinian leaders to democratic principles or human rights, much less an end to the use of terrorism and incitement against their Israeli neighbors.

