Arrest Announced Hours After Media Claimed FBI ‘Botched’ Charlie Kirk Investigation

FBI Director Kash Patel and Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) announced the arrest of Tyler Robinson, 22, for the assassination of Charlie Kirk hours after mainstream media declared the investigation had been botched.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning, under the headline “Law-Enforcement Officials Sow Confusion on Manhunt for Kirk Shooter”:

Fast-moving manhunts often are chaotic, but the search for the person who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been particularly plagued by slow, confusing and contradictory disclosures from public officials. The roller coaster of information began about 25 minutes after the shooting, when Utah Valley University sent an alert to students stating there was a “suspect in custody.” Roughly an hour and a half later, the school confirmed the person in custody had been released. … John Hart, a retired New York Police Department assistant chief, said local law enforcement appeared to respond properly in the aftermath of Kirk’s killing, but the communication among various agencies and the public was botched. “Premature social-media posts by senior law-enforcement officials leads to the inaccurate perception that the investigation isn’t going well,” he said.

When the Journal article was published, Robinson was already in custody — and had been since the night before, Cox revealed in a press conference on Friday.

Patel, who arrived in Utah on Thursday afternoon, praised the work of law enforcement and support staff, who had solved the crime within 36 hours.

