Gayle King Denies She’s Leaving CBS Despite Widespread Reports She’s Done: ‘They Want Me Here’

Famed television news anchor Gayle King will reportedly be stepping down from CBS Mornings next year as the network faces a major overhaul following the Skydance acquisition. King, however, is firmly denying the reports.

“All I can say is this: From what I’m being told inside this building … all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here, they like the job I’m doing, I like the job I’m doing!” King told TMZ.

While it remains unclear why Gayle King would exist after hosting the morning show for more than a decade. Variety reported that she may shift to a different role within the CBS News division.

“King’s existing contract is set to expire in May. There are signs CBS would like her to stay on board with the news division, potentially with a deal to produce her own programming for the network,” noted the outlet. “Norah O’Donnell, who previously anchored CBS Evening News, stepped down from that role in January and transitioned to being a senior correspondent for CBS News, contributing to a range of programs and coverage.”

“King would be the latest in a parade of top CBS talent to leave their current roles as the company’s corporate ownership shifts from the Redstones, the former controlling shareholders, to the Ellisons, who have expressed a desire to move CBS News away from content they feel tilts too hard toward the liberal,” it added.

A CBS News spokesperson said there have been “no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026,” adding that she is a “truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”

As Breitbart News reported this week, Paramount announced will be cutting 1,000 jobs as part of the major shakeup under new CEO David Ellison. The incoming cuts will reportedly affect close to 2,000 employees at the company, beginning with the 1,000 impending layoffs, TheWrap reported on Monday. Additional layoffs will follow at an unspecified later date as the company, now under the ownership of Skydance, aims for a $2 billion cut in overhead costs; prior to the sale, Paramount had already aimed for a $500 million savings cut.

