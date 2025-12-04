CNN host Jake Tapper misidentified Washington, DC, pipe bomb suspect Brian Cole Jr. as a “30-year-old white man” just before airing photos revealing him to be a black man.

“Brian Cole Jr., a 30-year-old white man from the D.C. suburbs, is charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and with malicious destruction by means of explosion,” Tapper said on his show The Lead.

Several minutes later, Tapper’s own program aired photos of Brian Cole Jr., a black man.

As Breitbart News reported on Thursday, Brian Cole Jr. was “arrested and charged with placing the pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC on January 5, 2021.”

“He was also charged with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce and the attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, with more charges likely to result from the ongoing investigation,” the report added.

The FBI placed Cole at the scene of the crime nearly five years later through license plate readers and cell tower data.

“Today’s arrest was the result of good, diligent police work and collaboration on a case that languished for four years under the prior administration,” said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement. “The American people are safer thanks to this morning’s successful operation.”

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.