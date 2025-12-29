The Washington Post got pushback for criticizing some Trump administration officials for sharing Christmas messages about the birth of Jesus Christ.

The newspaper’s article, published on Friday, drew tons of attention for frowning on some official government accounts’ posts, Fox News reported Monday.

The Post article read in part:

Top officials in President Donald Trump’s administration posted messages from their government accounts hailing Christmas in explicitly sectarian terms, such as a day to celebrate the birth of “our Savior Jesus Christ.” … The messages sharply diverged from the more secular, Santa Claus-and-reindeer style of Christmas messages that have been the norm for government agencies for years. The posts provided the latest example of the administration’s efforts to promote the cultural views and language of Trump’s evangelical Christian base.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Christmas Day shared a video of the nation’s beautiful scenery with the music of a choir singing “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing.”

“Rejoice America, Christ is born!” the agency wrote in the caption:

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote in a social media post, “Merry Christmas to all. Today we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. May His light bring peace, hope, and joy to you and your families.”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) simply said, “Merry Christmas, America!” along with a cartoon video of an ICE Air plane taking off:

In response to the Post‘s article, one social media user said, “Christmas is not a ‘secular holiday.’ Please see the name ‘Christ-mas.'”

“It must be torture for you to face the true meaning of Christmas. Oh, the horror,” another person commented, while someone else said, “This story edited by Ebenezer Scrooge.”

“It’s pretty funny how liberals think that it’s okay for the government to post about gay pride and trans stuff but if talks about our lord and savior Jesus Christ then lines are crossed. Christ is King America is a Christian Nation,” yet another user said.

In a statement to Fox, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, “While the Washington Post would prefer we stick to ‘Happy Holidays,’ we’re saying Merry Christmas again. And Christmas is a Christian holiday for millions of Christians celebrating the birth of their Savior, whether the Washington Post likes it or not.”

President Trump’s official Christmas message on the White House website read in part:

The First Lady and I send our warmest wishes to all Americans as we share in the joy of Christmas Day and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The story of the Christmas miracle begins more than 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem, when angels appeared to humble shepherds to share the good news of a child born to bring hope to the world, declaring, “Glory to God in the highest.” Guided by a magnificent star, the shepherds traveled a great distance to gather around a crowded manger where, in the dark of night alongside Mary and Joseph, they knelt before the Light of the World, the source of eternal salvation, and the living Son of God. The birth of Jesus revealed the perfect expression of God’s boundless love and His desire to be close to His people. More than two centuries later, we continue to rejoice in the gift of God’s only begotten Son as the graces of Christ’s life, death, and resurrection continue to pour out upon all who believe.

President Trump also wished a Merry Christmas to everyone on Christmas Eve, even the “radical left scum” who are trying to destroy America, Breitbart News reported.