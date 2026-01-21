When a certain group is already facing dramatic increases in violence against them and billion-dollar multinational corporations jump in to abuse their unlimited propaganda power to smear that victimized group at a 93 percent rate using lies, that’s a fatwa, and that’s what CBS, NBC, and ABC are doing.

Side note: I don’t want to hear anymore of this shit about how CBS has changed. As I said from the beginning, we’ll know if CBS has reformed if CBS dares to challenge the narrative about stories that actually matter. So I hope this settles that.

The Media Research Center “pored through every report about the situation in Minneapolis which aired on ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News, from January 7 through January 17, 2026,” reports Newsbusters. “We found a total of 121 minutes and 26 seconds of coverage devoted to the topic, of which a whopping 93 percent was negative toward federal immigration officials.”

That’s a fatwa.

In 1989, a “fatwa” was issued against author Salman Rushdie by Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s then-“supreme leader,” and the fatwa was a call for all Muslims to murder him.

This is the corporate media issuing a fatwa on ICE. This is how the media permit leftists to use violence against ICE: lies of omission and commission.

“Just 1.6% of the Minneapolis-related coverage included any mention of the crimes committed by the illegal aliens whom ICE agents were there to apprehend to begin with,” the report reveals.

Oh, and here’s “reformed” CBS: “CBS never explicitly admitted that Nicole Good hit agent Jonathan Ross with her car moments before he fired at her.”

ABC and NBC at least told the truth about the deranged white lady trying to run over this ICE agent, but did so only …. once. Still, that once is more then “reformed” CBS.

Oh, here’s more of “reformed” CBS…

“DHS this weekend released a video showing the minutes leading up to the murder of Renee Good,” said CBS “reporter” Nicole Sganga. “She and others are heard honking car horns. Trump administration officials claim she intended to ram ICE agents before she was shot.”

This is the fake media deliberately spreading lies and disinformation to encourage and justify a violent insurrection against ICE agents who are…

Operating without any of these problems all over the country. Enforcing federal law. Forced by Minnesota Democrats to make arrests in the streets because local law enforcement will not turn over illegals, including rapists, murderers, gangbangers, drug dealers, and child rapists.

The media are the enemy of all decent people.

And if it’s 93 percent at the news networks, it must be a gabillionjillionzillion percent over at CNNLOL and MS NOW.

