An illegal alien in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested this week after nearly running over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent with his car before injuring another ICE agent by ramming his car into the agent’s vehicle.

On January 13, ICE agents were attempting to arrest illegal alien Argote Brooks of Cuba, who had been released into the United States in 2024 thanks to the Biden administration’s CBP One mobile app which allowed migrants to schedule appointments at the southern border in the hopes of being resettled in the United States.

According to ICE agents, Brooks refused to comply when he was asked to exit his vehicle. Instead, Brooks allegedly drove his vehicle in reverse, nearly running over an ICE agent and slamming into an ICE vehicle.

Brooks then allegedly put his vehicle in drive and slammed into a second ICE vehicle, injuring an agent who was sitting in the vehicle’s front seat. This is when ICE agents were able to successfully arrest Brooks.

“One of our officers was injured in this vehicle attack, and we are praying for him, his health, and his family,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

As sanctuary politicians have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest, they have created an environment that incites violence against our law enforcement. Our ICE officers are facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks against them and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

[Emphasis added]

While Brooks remains in ICE custody, agency officials said there have been 66 vehicular attacks against agents from January 21, 2025, to January 7 of this year. Compare this to just two such attacks during the same period the year prior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.