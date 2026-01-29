CNN, a basement-rated, far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and encourages political violence, hosted another one of its infamously rigged town halls Wednesday night — this one about the Confederate State of Minnesota.

Like all decent people, I don’t watch CNN. In fact, CNN has become such a non-entity in the news cycle (which is what happens when you become leftist talk radio with pictures), I hardly feel the need to pay attention to CNN for work anymore. CNN is a non-player. If a lie falls in a forest and no one is there to hear it…

Anyway, I did look at the transcript of the townhall, and it was exactly what I expected. Every single screened-in-advance question came from an “ICE is evil and out of control” premise.

I’ve copied the questions below, so you can see for yourself. (The transcript provider, transcripts.cnn.com, says that the transcript is “rushed” and “may be updated.”)

CNNLOL has so much contempt for the very idea of journalism, for truth, and for its residual audience, that not a single question was asked along the lines of:

Should we not be following federal law?

Why aren’t you at least turning criminals over to ICE?

Why would you release violent criminals into our neighborhoods?

Why are you promoting the very behavior that is getting protesters killed and ICE agents injured?

Why is this only happening in Minnesota?

Why aren’t Minnesota police protecting ICE agents?

Again and again we see violence from these agitators and no arrests. Why is that?

Refusing to arrest those breaking the law will only encourage more lawlessness, won’t it?

What’s more, Assistant to the President & White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung uncovered that four of CNN’s oh-so-screened questioners are straight-up Democrat party donors:

So, here is how CNN’s far-left anchor Anderson Cooper presented his rigged town hall to his dozens of viewers: “To find our questioners, we reached out to political and business groups, universities, and other civic organizations.”

And here is the result: loaded, rigged, left-wing questions…

MAC RANDOLPH, SON OF PATIENT OF ALEX PADILLA [probably meant Alex Pretti]: Is there any transparency from the feds on a timeline when their operation would be satisfied, and they would conclude, or is this just the new reality? SOPHIA CARANICAS, LAW STUDENT, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: So what do you have to say to those who are arguably the majority who feel that harsh words and public statements are not enough to address this crisis? KATHY SCHWEIKART, RETIREE: Mayor Frey, can you explain what it means to be a sanctuary city, why Minneapolis is a sanctuary city, and why you believe being a sanctuary city makes Minneapolis a safer place? MUNIRA ALIMIRE, LAW STUDENT: Mayor Frey, what material commitments are you making to community members, our community members, who have been harmed, detained, or have had their loved ones brutalized? ANTHONY BANKS, LAW STUDENT, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: When your officers are prevented from inspecting crime scenes that exist in your jurisdiction by ICE agents, how does that change your mentality going forward when dealing with ICE? And can Minnesota residents expect police to be more direct if placed in similar scenarios now knowing ICE may try to prevent them from doing their jobs? DANA JABS, RETIRED POLICE OFFICER: As a retired police officer, the spouse of a retired police officer, the granddaughter of a retired police chief, a daughter of a police officer, mother of children in law enforcement, I fear the president is putting local law enforcement in situations that force them to choose between a career that they love or having to defend the chaos the president is sending to our cities. Have you talked to your officers? ZENA STENVIK, SUPERINTENDENT, COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT: Can you please outline all measures within your power to ensure safe passage of children to and from school each day? … There’s a lot of fear, when we have groups of masked agents roaming our streets, roaming our neighborhoods, at our bus stops, circling our schools. It’s having a very negative impact on all of the children. QUIN MUDRY NELSON, PH.D. STUDENT, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: Why are local police deploying the same militant tactics as ICE on peaceful protesters, such as tear gas, flash grenades, and others? KARA FANNON, VIDEO GAME TESTER: How can we trust our local police when they seemingly stand by as families are torn apart, people are killed, and protesters are subject to tear gas and other chemical attacks? SUSANNAH HOLLANDER, LAW STUDENT, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: I’m wondering, what makes you the most proud of our community and how we’ve responded to this situation? CHELDA SMITH, EDUCATOR: What specific actions will you support in the next legislative session to address both the immediate fallout from these deadly encounters and the broader question of how Minnesota navigates federal immigration enforcement while safeguarding civil liberties? ARABELLA VELLEUX, PHD STUDENT, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA: [M]any residents report fear of engaging with police or emergency services due to ICE activity. What policies could the legislature pursue to ensure immigrant communities can seek help without fear while maintaining public safety? BAILEY HOVLAND, ATTORNEY: [A]re you concerned that, despite the almost immediate temporary restraining order regarding the evidence from Alex Pretti’s murder, the federal government may have already compromised that evidence? And, if so, what can we do or what can your office do to make sure to prosecute that case? KEVIN BROWN, BUSINESS OWNER: Attorney General Ellison, do you actually have the names of the individuals who shot Alex Pretti? If not, how can you investigate someone for potential criminal activity if you don’t know who they are? LORI WOLF, TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY EMPLOYEE: What authority does your office have to investigate potential civil rights violations in these cases? And under what circumstances would Minnesota pursue civil or criminal action if federal accountability falls short? ROB DOAR, DEFENSE ATTORNEY: You have been a strong advocate for stronger gun control measures, including policies that would have banned what Alex Pretti was carrying and limiting the right to public carry. Have federal operations in Minnesota and the shooting of Alex Pretti changed your perspective on these policies?

CNN is the enemy of the people.

