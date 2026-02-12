Nolte: Washington Post Beclowns Itself (Twice) with Trump National Guard Story

The failing, far-left Washington Post once again covered itself in disgrace with a story so remarkably wrong it beggars belief.

On Wednesday, the same Washington Post that fired nearly half of its staff last week decided to prove it had fired the wrong half with a shrieking pile of fake news.

Allow me to walk you through a former newspaper stepping on rake after rake after rake…

“Breaking News: The Trump administration has quietly withdrawn National Guard troops from Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland,” read the Post’s X account on Wednesday.

Yes, this was breaking news yesterday, y’all

The X post continued: “The pullout was finalized late last month with no public acknowledgment from the White House or the Pentagon.”

The story (dated yesterday) linked to in the X post tells the same lie: “National Guard troops were quietly withdrawn from some U.S. cities,” reads the headline.

This is from the original story:

The pullout was quietly finalized late last month, occurring with no public acknowledgment from the White House or the Pentagon. It was a remarkable turnabout after President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had insisted the mobilizations were necessary to combat what they claimed was unchecked violence and to support enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws.

So, you can see what these serial liars are up to. First, this is a wholly dishonest attempt to attract clicks with the lie that the Post is breaking some sort of news when that is not even close to true.

Second, the whole quiet withdrawal angle — which as you’ll soon see, is a total lie — is a deliberate attempt on the part of the far-left Post’s activists to create the false impression that Trump snuck out of these cities to avoid embarrassment or something.

Except.

Honestly, you are not going to believe this…

Trump himself announced the withdrawal via his Truth Social account in late December.

Wait, it gets better…

The same Washington Post that claimed this week it had breaking news about Trump sneaking the National Guard out of these states is the same Washington Post that — this is a doozy — published a story on December 31 about Trump announcing the withdrawal.

So, it appears as though the people who work at the Washington Post have something in common with the rest of us: they do not read the Washington Post.

But I’m not done. Oh, no, not by a longshot…

The AP on December 31: “Trump announces National Guard to be removed from Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland”

The BBC on December 31: “Trump says he is withdrawing National Guard troops from some US cities”

CNNLOL on December 31: “Trump says he’s withdrawing National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland”

The New York Times on December 31: “President Abandons Effort to Deploy National Guard to 3 Cities”

And now we come to the worst part…

Rather than doing what an honorable news outlet interested in regaining its credibility would do, and that’s to retract the story, the Post instead kept its lying headline (“National Guard troops were quietly withdrawn from some U.S. cities”) and added a few words (I’ve emphasized) that contradict the entire premise of the story:

The pullout was completed last month with no public acknowledgment from the White House or the Pentagon other than a social media post weeks earlier in which President Donald Trump forecast the troops’ removal. It was a remarkable turnabout after Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had insisted the mobilizations were necessary to combat what they claimed was unchecked violence and to support enforcement of the nation’s immigration laws.

Quietly?

Quietly?

The announcement came directly from the President of the United States.

The Washington Post is obviously broken beyond repair. I strongly suggest Post owner Jeff Bezos consider my idea before it’s too late.

