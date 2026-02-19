Nolte: Left-Wing Intimidation Forces Bari Weiss to Cancel UCLA Lecture

CBS News chief Bari Weiss was scheduled to give a lecture at UCLA later this month, but she was forced to cancel due to security concerns created by opposition from left-wing groups.

“Weiss was scheduled to give the annual Daniel Pearl Memorial lecture on Feb. 27 about ‘The Future of Journalism.’ But according to the university, the program will not move forward as scheduled, after Weiss’ team withdrew from the event,” reports the far-left Los Angeles Times.

“According to the source, several employees at the Burkle Center and the International Institute expressed opposition to Weiss speaking on campus. The university was also expecting a large number of students to protest the event,” the report adds.

In the past, leftists-in-good-standing like Jake Tapper, Christine Amanpour, Bob Woodward, and Anderson Cooper have done this lecture without any pushback or security concerns.

So what’s going on here…?

Easy answer: Although she’s done nothing to reform CBS News, Weiss is still being made an example of for daring to suggest she will reform the disgraced outlet.

Naturally, because they are all part of the same fascist movement looking to make an example of Weiss, none of the corporate media outlets reporting on this have expressed any outrage over the outrage that on no less than a college campus, the organized left has successfully intimidated a guest lecturer.

I have no love for Bari Weiss, but I would never oppose her (or anyone) from speaking. In fact, I would probably attend just to hear her out.

But rather than rally against this left-wing intimidation and fascism, here’s what Bari’s media pals blame the cancellation on — not the bullies but Weiss…

The far-left Wrap:

Weiss’ scheduled UCLA appearance also came amid reports of CBS News’ expected layoffs this spring, which are expected to impact 15% of the staff. … Weiss’ lecture was met with unrest on the UCLA campus, with feminist peace organization CodePink organizing a student action to cancel the event back in January. Others on social media voiced concern that the university would platform Weiss to speak on the future of journalism as CBS News rides out censorship allegations, high-profile staff departures and looming layoffs under her leadership.

Los Angeles Times:

The canceled UCLA lecture comes at a time of ongoing organizational upheaval at CBS, which this week made headlines amid an escalating battle with its own late-night talk host, Stephen Colbert, over the FCC’s effort to enact stricter enforcement of the equal-time rule.

The far-left Daily Beast:

The cancellation of Weiss’s lecture also comes as the broader network—not just the news division she leads—has dominated headlines this week. … The CBS boss has also had a hard time with her own staff, as many accepted voluntary buyouts in the evening news division in February, following a “bloodbath” of layoffs in October and ahead of reports that at least 15 percent more staff could be cut in the coming months.

But here’s the only thing that matters… Dear Bari: Whachoo gonna do?

If she truly were a reformer, she would do what CBS News, CNN, or the New York Times would do if one of their precious own were intimidated by MAGA supporters from speaking somewhere, which is… MAKE IT THE BIGGEST STORY IN THE WORLD!!!

Imagine if Jake Tapper couldn’t speak at Liberty University due to student and faculty threats.

Holy shit. Something like that would knock a nuclear war off the front page for weeks.

Right-wing Terrorists!

Death of Democracy!

Should Private Universities Be Banned?!?

Nazis at Liberty!

Every Republican politician from dog catcher to the Oval Office would be required to answer for it. The story would never end. Never. Books would be written. Documentaries produced. So, I’ll ask again…

Whachoo gonna do, Bari?

If CBS is truly reformed, let’s see some true reform… Let’s see 60 Minutes segments about left-wing intolerance on campus. Let’s see CBS News ask Democrats if they agree with this. Let’s see true reform where it counts. This is not only an easy way to prove CBS is reforming, but it is a legitimate story about a growing problem of fascism on the American campus.

CBS won’t do a thing, though, because all the talk about reform at CBS is pure hustle.