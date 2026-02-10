Nolte: Washington Post Layoffs Worse than Originally Reported

Early reports told us that the Washington Post had laid off some 300 staffers, which made up about a third of its staff. That might have been fake news.

“According to guild steward Sarah Kaplan, a Post Metro reporter, the paper is dropping between 350 and 375 journalists,” reports the Washingtonian. “With the newsroom’s pre-layoff strength at 790 people, that means between 44 percent and 47.5 percent of the newsroom has been axed.”

Tee.

Hee.

People were already calling it one of the biggest bloodbaths in media history. If this is true —if half—half! — of the newsroom went down, all I can say is, well, tee hee.

This is where the discrepancy might have come from…

“Previous reports said that nearly 300 union members were among those laid off last week,” the report adds. “That figure did not account for dozens more layoffs among Post journalists who aren’t covered by the Guild’s contract, including staffers in its foreign bureaus and editors and managers in Washington.”

“Because Post employees were informed individually that their jobs had been cut, it took several days for Kaplan and the Guild to assemble a fuller picture.”

So it wasn’t just domestic-liars-who-hate-us that got the axe, the axe also fell on foreign-liars-who-hate-us.

The most important thing here is that the corporate media are dying. CNN is dying. The New York Times is basically a lifestyle and puzzle publication now. Rolling Stone, Newsweek, MS NOW, NPR, PBS… They are all losing influence, trust, and subscribers.

The legendary Washington Post is now a political blog after a legendary suicide committed in five acts.

The brand will always be around. But that’s not the same. What the Washington Post was — a powerful and influential national newspaper — it is no more. Those days are over, and things will only get worse because if there is anything we have learned about the corporate media, it is that they don’t learn, can’t learn, refuse to learn.

Because all the Post has left is rage and bitterness, the Post will continue to troll us with this…

…but that’s okay. We don’t want the corporate media to reform. We want it dead.

