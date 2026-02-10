Nolte: Washington Post Layoffs Worse than Originally Reported

Early reports told us that the Washington Post had laid off some 300 staffers, which made up about a third of its staff. That might have been fake news.
“According to guild steward Sarah Kaplan, a Post Metro reporter, the paper is dropping between 350 and 375 journalists,” reports the Washingtonian. “With the newsroom’s pre-layoff strength at 790 people, that means between 44 percent and 47.5 percent of the newsroom has been axed.”
Tee.
Hee.
People were already calling it one of the biggest bloodbaths in media history. If this is true —if half—half! — of the newsroom went down, all I can say is, well, tee hee.
This is where the discrepancy might have come from…
“Previous reports said that nearly 300 union members were among those laid off last week,” the report adds. “That figure did not account for dozens more layoffs among Post journalists who aren’t covered by the Guild’s contract, including staffers in its foreign bureaus and editors and managers in Washington.”
“Because Post employees were informed individually that their jobs had been cut, it took several days for Kaplan and the Guild to assemble a fuller picture.”
So it wasn’t just domestic-liars-who-hate-us that got the axe, the axe also fell on foreign-liars-who-hate-us.
The most important thing here is that the corporate media are dying. CNN is dying. The New York Times is basically a lifestyle and puzzle publication now. Rolling Stone, Newsweek, MS NOW, NPR, PBS… They are all losing influence, trust, and subscribers.
The legendary Washington Post is now a political blog after a legendary suicide committed in five acts.
The brand will always be around. But that’s not the same. What the Washington Post was — a powerful and influential national newspaper — it is no more. Those days are over, and things will only get worse because if there is anything we have learned about the corporate media, it is that they don’t learn, can’t learn, refuse to learn.
Because all the Post has left is rage and bitterness, the Post will continue to troll us with this…
- ‘Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
…but that’s okay. We don’t want the corporate media to reform. We want it dead.
