Nolte: Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Rages Against Weight-Loss Drug GLP-1

Plus-size model Ashley Graham says weight-loss drugs like GLP-1 are a “smack in the face” to the “body positivity movement.”

Allow me to translate the above paragraph: An overweight supermodel is angry that a weight-loss drug is exposing a death cult as the dangerous hoax it always was.

“There was a pendulum that swung that was so body acceptance, positivity, everybody be who they want to be. And now it’s going back this whole opposite way that feels like a smack in the face to the women who have felt like they’ve had a voice,” Graham said in an interview. She went on to say the she hopes that there will be “women who are considered plus-size forever” and predicts that the drug won’t “wipe out a whole statistic of women,” People reported.

Few things have been more amusing to watch than the brand-spanking-new “body positivity” movement go up in flames with the arrival of this GLP-1 “miracle drug,” or as Donald Trump calls it, the “fat shot.”

When losing weight required the hard work of dieting and exercise, the Woke Revolution of Perpetual Lies declared obesity not only beautiful, but healthy. Talk about anti-science. Sure, some people might find obesity sexy, but that’s what you call a fetish. As far as health, all the science proves (as does common sense) that being overweight is unhealthy, while obesity is a death sentence.

Nevertheless, the whole movement was exposed as a hoax, as a lie, when the GLP-1 shot came along because all of a sudden a whole lot of fat celebrities who claimed that they were fat because they wanted to be fat began to lose all that desired and deliberate weight. Oh, gee, as soon as weight loss came in a syringe, suddenly all that extra weight wasn’t so wanted? How about that?

If you want to be fat, I don’t care; it’s a free country, go be fat. Go be obese. By all means, live life on your own terms.

That’s not my problem.

What I do have a problem with is narcissists like Ashley Graham abusing her place in the culture (with the aid of a corrupt media) to push the lie that being overweight, or even obese, is a positive thing. That’s a lie being told at the expense of young and impressionable people, especially girls, and those who fall for it are almost certainly in for a shortened life filled with misery and chronic health problems.

Telling people that there is nothing wrong with being overweight is like telling them there is nothing wrong with smoking cigarettes or that anorexia is healthy.

This is all about normalizing the sin of gluttony.

The body positivity movement is a death cult, and the “fat shot” came along just in time.