Nolte: Anti-Capitalist ‘Animal Farm’ Bombs, ‘Michael’ Still Defying Woke Critics

Director Andy Serkis took the anti-communist classic Animal Farm and turned it into an anti-capitalist children’s movie complete with fart jokes. The result? Well, God bless America, it was humiliated at the box office with a catastrophic $3.4 million debut weekend, even though it opened on 2,600 screens.

Woke fails again.

Not even an all-star voice cast could save it. Seth Rogen, Steve Buscemi, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Woody Harrelson, and Kathleen Turner all contributed to this $35 million humiliation, and that doesn’t include promotion costs.

Serkis attended the Animal Farm premiere, attacking President Trump with a red hat that read, “Make Animal Farm Fiction Again.”

How about a hat that reads, “Make Animal Farm Animal Farm Again?”

Leftists cannot create anything. All they can do, whether it’s Star Wars or Lord of the Rings or Animal Farm, is deconstruct and destroy greatness. The result is always something less, if not total garbage — even those who went to see Animal Farm hated it with a C- Cinemascore.

Woke is also losing at the box office with the second weekend’s success of Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic that critics blasted for not portraying Jackson as a child rapist (even though a grand jury refused to indict him in 1993 and a jury acquitted him in 2004).

Weekend number two saw Michael earn another $54 million, which brought its domestic total to $184 million.

Worldwide, Michael has already earned $424 million and has yet to open in Japan, where the King of Pop’s star has never diminished.

In weekend one, Michael smashed the opening record for a musical biopic.

In weekend two, Michael’s global gross has already become the second-biggest musical biopic of all time, behind Bohemian Rhapsody, which cleared a little over $900 million.

Between weekend one and weekend two, Michael only dropped 54 percent, which is a fantastic domestic hold in this era of front-loaded blockbusters.

As I wrote last week, although Michael ends in 1988, five years before the first round of allegations against Jackson, critics trashed the crowd-pleaser for the opportunity to virtue signal, to prove they are “good people,” even though all the allegations against Jackson — if looked at objectively — are not believable.

Two grand juries didn’t find them believable in 1993.

A jury didn’t find them believable in 2004.

I don’t know what Jackson did or didn’t do, but I know that in a country where you are innocent until proven guilty, it’s not up to me to decide that.

If all of California’s investigators and all of California’s prosecutors couldn’t convict Jackson, why should a $200 million movie?

Why should a movie slap fans in the face and shame them for enjoying the genius of a man who was never convicted of anything?